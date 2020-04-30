Global Lipstick Market: Good Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level

Summary

Lipstick is a cosmetic product containing pigments, oils, waxes, and emollients that apply color, texture, and protection to the lips. Many colors and types of lipstick exist. As with most other types of makeup, lipstick is typically, but not exclusively, which worn by women. The use of lipstick dates back to medieval times.

The global lipstick market is highly fragmented due to the presence of key and private providers. Celebrity endorsements and fashion shows are the key techniques used by manufacturers to showcase new trends in lipstick. The market is expected to be more competitive during the forecast period, with multiple product launches and a rise in mergers among many key companies. Global leading players in this market are L’Oreal Group, PG, Estee Lauder, Relvon, LVMH, Chanel and some others.

In 2019, the global Lipstick market size was US$ 7777.2 million and is forecast to US$ 13500 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lipstick.

The market research report offered here is a very useful resource that can help manufacturers, stakeholders, decision-makers, and other market participants to become familiar with every factor impacting the growth of the global Lipstick market. The analysts authoring the report have closely studied key strategies adopted by top players of the global Lipstick market. The report includes SWOT, and other market analyses to provide a clear and deep understanding of important aspects of the global Lipstick market. Readers of the report can become informed about current and future trends of the global Lipstick market and how they will impact market growth during the forecast period.

Request a sample of this research study at https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1499425/global-lipstick-industry

Geographic Segmentation

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Lipstick markets such as U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E etc.

For the period 2015-2026, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Lipstick market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by Application as well as by Type in terms of volume.

Market Segmentation by Type and by Application

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and by Type and by Application segments of the global Lipstick market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue, sales analysis and forecast of the global Lipstick market by Type and by Application segment for the period 2015-2026.

Market Segment by Type, the Lipstick market is segmented into

Matte

Shimmer

Gloss

Lip stain

Sheer

Others

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1499425/global-lipstick-industry

Market Segment by Application, the Lipstick market is segmented into

10~20

20~30

30~40

40~50

Above 50

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

L’Oreal Group

PG

Estee Lauder

Relvon

LVMH

Shiseido

Chanel

ROHTO

Beiersdorf

DHC

Johnson& Johnson

Avon

Jahwa

JALA

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Lipstick status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Lipstick manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lipstick are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026