In this report, the Global Liraglutide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Liraglutide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-liraglutide-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application



Liraglutide (NN2211) is a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist, binding to the same receptors as does the endogenous metabolic hormone GLP-1 that stimulates insulin secretion. Marketed under the brand name Victoza, it is an injectable drug developed by Novo Nordisk for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. In 2015, Novo Nordisk began marketing it in the U.S. under the brand name Saxenda as a treatment for obesity in adults with at least one weight-related comorbid condition.

The total amount of Patents about Liraglutide are 1871, among those Patents, 44%is about application, 26%is about Combination therapy, and 12%is about Preparation method.

In these patents, accounting for Europe is the largest, followed by North America, and finally Asia.

The application of Liraglutide

Liraglutide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus

Liraglutide 1.2 mg daily in triple therapy regimens (in combination with metformin and a sulphonylurea, or metformin and a thiazolidinedione) is recommended as an option for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes, only if used as described for exenatide in ‘Type 2 diabetes: the management of type 2 diabetes’

Liraglutide 1.2 mg daily in dual therapy regimens (in combination with metformin or a sulphonylurea) is recommended as an option for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes, only if the person is intolerant of either metformin or a sulphonylurea, or treatment with metformin or a sulphonylurea is contraindicated, and the person is intolerant of thiazolidinediones and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, or treatment with thiazolidinediones and DPP-4 inhibitors is contraindicated.

Liraglutide 1.8 mg daily is not recommended for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes.

The Committee concluded that the evidence provided was not robust enough to allow it to recommend liraglutide as a cost-effective alternative to either thiazolidinediones or DPP-4 inhibitors as a triple therapy regimen, however it believes liraglutide is a cost-effective treatment option relative to exenatide.

Taking into account the lack of clinical trial evidence showing a significant benefit from increasing the liraglutide dose from 1.2 mg to 1.8 mg, the widely varying ICERs and the uncertainty in the economic analysis, the Committee was unable to recommend liraglutide 1.8 mg for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The Committee concluded that people with type 2 diabetes currently receiving liraglutide who do not meet the criteria specified in section 1.1 or 1.3, or who are receiving liraglutide 1.8 mg, should have the option to continue their current treatment until they and their clinicians consider it appropriate to stop.

In 2019, the global Liraglutide market size was US$ xx million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Liraglutide market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Liraglutide industry.

The research report studies the Liraglutide market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Liraglutide market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Liraglutide market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Liraglutide market: Segment Analysis

The global Liraglutide market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Liraglutide market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Liraglutide market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pills

Liquid

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Drug Store

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Liraglutide market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Liraglutide key manufacturers in this market include:

HEC Pharm

Bachem

Bharat Pharmaceuticals

Kingpep Biotechnology

Shenzhen JYMed Technology

Wuxi Asiapeptide

AmbioPharm

…

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-liraglutide-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Liraglutide market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Liraglutide markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Liraglutide Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Liraglutide market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Liraglutide market

Challenges to market growth for Global Liraglutide manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Liraglutide Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com