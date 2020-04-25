Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2025 Just Published
The ‘Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics and Cold Chain development in United States, Europe and China.
Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.
In 2018, the global Logistics and Cold Chain market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AmeriCold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD Group
Swire Group
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Co peratief U.A.
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain Co.
A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Logistics and Cold Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Logistics and Cold Chain development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
