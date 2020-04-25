Global Loyalty Management Market Outlook On a verge to Create Booming Growth Cycle? Aimia, Comarch, Epsilon Data Management, ICF International

Some of the major players in the market are Aimia Inc., Comarch SA, Epsilon Data Management LLC., ICF International Inc., Brierley+Partners, BOND BRAND LOYALTY INC, Ketchup Loyalty Marketing, Kobie, Oracle, SAP SE among others.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing need of competitive differentiation to gain market presence, rising trend of loyalty programs. On the other hand, lack of stringent regulations is hampering the market growth.

By Geography, Solution (Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention, Channel Loyalty), Deployment Type (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing)

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Some of the factors responsible for the growth of this market are:

Rising Trend of Loyalty Programs: Loyalty programs are a strategy which is made by the merchants so that they can attract more customers to use their services and products. They offer different reward schemes on their products and services. New products, discounts, reward point and other are some of the incentives which are offered by them to the customers. Loyalty programs main aim is to encourage customers to return. Typically, a unique membership card is provided to the customer so that they can get and use all the benefits efficiently

Technological Advancement in Mobile Technology and Applications: Today, mobile is not just a medium to connect with each other, it is a source of entertainment, knowledge, fitness and other. There are different apps in mobiles for food, shopping, games, health, news and others which are helping the people in many ways and are time saving and easy to use. Many big brands such as Starbucks, Costa, Amazon, ZARA and others have their apps where they offer deals, discount, and coupon to their customers. This not only helps them to increase their customer reach but also increase their sales and revenue. Different reward programs are operated by these apps, where the customer earns points whenever they purchase something and these points can be used for future shopping

