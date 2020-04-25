Global Loyalty Management Market Outlook On a verge to Create Booming Growth Cycle? Aimia, Comarch, Epsilon Data Management, ICF International
Global Loyalty Management Market is expected to reach USD 7,650.48 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Some of the major players in the market are Aimia Inc., Comarch SA, Epsilon Data Management LLC., ICF International Inc., Brierley+Partners, BOND BRAND LOYALTY INC, Ketchup Loyalty Marketing, Kobie, Oracle, SAP SE among others.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing need of competitive differentiation to gain market presence, rising trend of loyalty programs. On the other hand, lack of stringent regulations is hampering the market growth.
Key Segmentation: Loyalty Management Market
By Geography, Solution (Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention, Channel Loyalty), Deployment Type (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing)
Rapid Business Growth Factors
In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.
Some of the factors responsible for the growth of this market are:
Rising Trend of Loyalty Programs: Loyalty programs are a strategy which is made by the merchants so that they can attract more customers to use their services and products. They offer different reward schemes on their products and services. New products, discounts, reward point and other are some of the incentives which are offered by them to the customers. Loyalty programs main aim is to encourage customers to return. Typically, a unique membership card is provided to the customer so that they can get and use all the benefits efficiently
Technological Advancement in Mobile Technology and Applications: Today, mobile is not just a medium to connect with each other, it is a source of entertainment, knowledge, fitness and other. There are different apps in mobiles for food, shopping, games, health, news and others which are helping the people in many ways and are time saving and easy to use. Many big brands such as Starbucks, Costa, Amazon, ZARA and others have their apps where they offer deals, discount, and coupon to their customers. This not only helps them to increase their customer reach but also increase their sales and revenue. Different reward programs are operated by these apps, where the customer earns points whenever they purchase something and these points can be used for future shopping
Some extract from Table of Contents
Overview of Global Loyalty Management Market
Loyalty Management Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type
Loyalty Management Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application
Loyalty Management Size (Value) Comparison by Region
Loyalty Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate
Loyalty Management Competitive Situation and Trends
Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments
Players/Suppliers, Sales Area
Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Loyalty Management
Global Loyalty Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis
The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping
