Global Luxuries Market Analysis 2020, Growth, Opportunity Assessments, Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025

luxury is a material object conducives to sumptuous living, usually a cacy,.elegance, or refinement of living rather than a necessity.

Luxuries have a high elasticity of demand – they are more sensitive to changes in the economic environment than other products and services.

The key players covered in this study

LVMH

Estee Lauder

Richemont

Luxottica

Kering

L’Oreal

Swatch Group

Ralph Lauren

PVH

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Hermes

Rolex

Lao Feng Xiang

Michael Kors Holdings

Tapestry

Tiffany

Shiseido Group

Burberry Group

Prada Group

Pandora

Hugo Boss

Fossil Group

Swarovski Group

Armani

Coty

Christian Dior

Puig

Titan

Onward Holdings

Chow Sang Sang Group

Kalyan Jewellers

Clarins

OTB

Max Mara Fashion Group

Salvatore Ferragamo

Luk Fook Holdings

L’Occitane International

Dolce and Gabbana

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Jewelry

Apparel

Watch and gem

Cosmetic

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

