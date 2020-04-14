Global Medical Alert System-Personal Emergency Response System Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2017-2025

Global Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market

By End User (Senior Living Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities, Home-based Users), Type (Standalone PERS, Landline PERS, Mobile PERS), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market was valued at USD 6.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.03 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2017 to 2025.

Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), also known as Medical Emergency Response Systems, let you call for help in an emergency by pushing a button. A PERS has three components: a small radio transmitter, a console connected to your telephone, and an emergency response center that monitors calls. Benefits of Personal Emergency Response Systems include – affordability, privacy, independent, availability, responsiveness, safe, easy setup, easy to use, large cost savings, and data collection unobtrusive and objective.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advancements in Communication Technologies

1.2 Increasing need for affordable medical alert devices

1.3 Growing aging population across the globe

1.4 Technological enhancements in healthcare wearables

1.5 Increasing adoption of smartphones in healthcare

1.6 Continuous innovations in technology and easy adaptability of PERS devices

2. Market Restraints

2.1 False alarm decreasing the efficiency of PERS

2.2 High overall cost

2.3 Poor knowledge of the new technology used in PERS systems

2.4 Poor acceptability among senior citizens

Market Segmentation:

The Global Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market is segmented on the end user, type, and region.

1. End User:

1.1 Senior Living Facilities

1.2 Assisted Living Facilities

1.3 Home-based Users

2. By Type:

2.1 Standalone PERS

2.1.1 Wandering System

2.1.2 R-cube/V-cube Monitoring System

2.1.3 Transmitters

2.1.4 Standalone Voice Communicator

2.2 Landline PERS

2.3 Mobile PERS

2.3.1 Cellular Emergency Response System

2.3.2 GPS-based Emergency Response System

2.3.3 Wireless Emergency Response System

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. ADT Corporation

2. Tunstall Americas

3. Valued Relationships, Inc.

4. Connect America

5. Critical Signal Technologies

6. Galaxy Medical Alert System

7. Numera Inc.

8. Mobilehelp

9. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10. Guardian Alarm

11. Mytrex, Inc. Dba Rescue Alert

12. Alertone Services LLC.

13. Medical Guardian LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

