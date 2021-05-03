 Global Medical Camera Market Set To Grow At Healthy CAGR Forecast By 2026 With Top Key Players Like Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew PLC, Leica Microsystems (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Carl Zeiss AG

Medical Camera Market is expected to reach USD 4.00 billion by 2025, from USD 2.43 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Medical Camera Market study with depth analysis, describing about the Service & Industry demand and explain market outlook and status to 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are dominating the Market by its Growth, Share Values and Many More

The report Describes by size, industry status, scope and Demand forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the —-by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The global medical camera market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical camera market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global medical camera market are Olympus Corporation, Sony Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation), Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew PLC, Leica Microsystems (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Carl Zeiss AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Topcon Corporation, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, JOEL Ltd, SPOT Imaging Solutions, Allied Vision GmbH, Topcon Corporation among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of surgical procedures that utilize medical cameras

Technological advancements in medical cameras

High manufacturing costs

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Camera Market

By Type

(Endoscopy Cameras, Surgical Microscopy Cameras, Dermatology Cameras, Ophthalmology Cameras, Dental Cameras, Other Cameras),

Sensor

(CMOS Sensors, CCD Sensors),

Resolution

(Standard-Definition Cameras, High-Definition Cameras),

End User

(Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Lakeridge Health installed three CARESTREAM DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray Systems to help its staff to capture digital radiography exams for patients in the emergency department and intensive care units, as well as inpatients. Two imaging systems are installed at Lakeridge Health Oshawa and the third is deployed at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville.

In June 2018, , ZEISS, launched its new product under the brand name VISULAS green photocoagulation laser at the World Ophthalmology Congress in Barcelona. The new product is used to treat a variety of eye diseases including two major causes of blindness: Diabetic Retinopathy and Age-related Macular Degeneration. It offers uninterrupted workflow by giving doctors the ability to monitor important treatment settings directly from the eyepiece and the ability to change these settings while operating the joystick, respectively.

