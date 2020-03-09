Global Medical Tourism Market, [By Treatment Type (Orthopedic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Dentistry Treatment, Other Treatments); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

The medical tourism market is anticipated to reach over USD 31.21 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the orthopedic treatment dominated the global medical tourism market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

There has been a great demand for medical tourism in the years. Hence, attracting the international customers has been a great challenge for the companies to attract the medical travelers. These companies have potential strategies that help in creating number awareness in the target audience. This strategy has helped successfully building the brands and has influenced the market growth in the recent past. Furthermore, the patients travelling for medical to the developing countries due to affordability, better and higher level of quality of healthcare to also boost the medical tourism market in the coming years.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3178051

Considering, the cost factor for the healthcare in the U.S. continues to rise. According to the Visa and Oxford Economics, the figure of will grow up to 25% in coming years. Also, this increase would cover various treatment range like orthopedic surgeries, dental work, and cosmetic surgery. However, issues with the patient follow-up and post surgical complications, and different standards for the treatment in various countries would impede the medical tourism market growth.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the medical tourism market in 2017, and is expected to be the leading region globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand, accessibility of healthcare facilities, increasing number of medical facilities for international patients are the primary factors driving the market growth in this region. Additionally, decreased cost of various treatment procedures in the countries across Asia Pacific to also boost the market growth in coming years. Moreover, India is considered to be the leading market followed by Brazil in the medical tourism market during the forecast period. In addition to this, Turkey is considered to be strong contender in the market, owning to zero waiting time for the treatment with a quality healthcare facility.

The key players operating in the medical tourism market include Bumrungrad International hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Prince Court Medical Center, Raffles Medical Group, Fortis Healthcare, and Samitivej Hospital. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/medical-tourism-market-by-treatment-type-orthopedic-treatment-cardiovascular-treatment-neurological-treatment-cosmetic-treatment-dentistry-treatment-other-treatments-by-region-market-size-and-forecast-2018-2026

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Medical Tourism Market Insights

3.1. Medical Tourism – Industry snapshot

3.2. Medical Tourism – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Medical Tourism Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Medical Tourism – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Medical Tourism Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Medical Tourism Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Medical Tourism Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Medical Tourism Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Medical Tourism Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Medical Tourism Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Medical Tourism Market Size and Forecast by Treatment Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Orthopedic Treatment

4.3. Cardiovascular Treatment

4.4. Neurological Treatment

4.5. Cosmetic Treatment

4.6. Dentistry Treatment

4.7. Other Treatments

5. Medical Tourism Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. North America

5.2.1. US.

5.2.2. Canada

5.2.3. Mexico

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Germany

5.3.2. UK

5.3.3. France

5.3.4. Italy

5.3.5. Rest of Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. China

5.4.2. India

5.4.3. Japan

5.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5. Latin America

5.5.1. Brazil

5.6. Middle East & Africa

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Bumrungrad International hospital

6.1.1. Overview

6.1.2. Financials

6.1.3. Product Benchmarking

6.1.4. Recent Developments

6.2. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Financials

6.2.3. Product Benchmarking

6.2.4. Recent Developments

6.3. KPJ Healthcare Berhad.

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Financials

6.3.3. Product Benchmarking

6.3.4. Recent Developments

6.4. Prince Court Medical Center

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Financials

6.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.4. Recent Developments

6.5. Raffles Medical Group

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Financials

6.5.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.4. Recent Developments

6.6. Fortis Healthcare

6.6.1. Overview

6.6.2. Financials

6.6.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.4. Recent Developments

6.7. Samitivej Hospital

6.7.1. Overview

6.7.2. Financials

6.7.3. Product Benchmarking

6.7.4. Recent Developments

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3178051

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155