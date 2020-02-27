Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market 2020 – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years?

As per a report Market-research, the Mindfulness Meditation Apps economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Key Factors Driving Growth of Mindfulness Meditation Application Market

With increasing levels of stress and shrinking level of attention becoming more of a broader issue, consumers are actively relying on smart applications for relief. This, in turn, is creating a fertile ground for growth of mindfulness meditation application market through 2029.

Convergence of academic curriculum and mental health education is bringing new opportunities for market players to capitalize on. Schools and universities are utilizing such apps to rewire the learning capabilities of students and help them thrive in academics.

Rising practice of introspective awareness is working in favor of companies offering mindfulness meditation applications. Seminars on introspective awareness place significant emphasis on the umpteen benefits of mindfulness meditation, upholding the growth of mindfulness meditation application market.

Growing prevalence of mental health disorders, such as mood disorders and anxiety disorders, across various age groups is resulting in a massive shift to mindfulness meditation as an effective remedy.

Consumers are downloading mindfulness meditation applications to practice new ways of meditation amid all the daily hustle and bustle, propelling growth of mindfulness meditation application market.

Increasing use of smartwatches and smart screens to have ‘round-the-clock’ connectivity with meditation apps has become a new norm for closely monitoring mental health and well-being. This, in turn, is likely to favor growing adoption of mindfulness meditation applications offering seamless IOT connectivity.

Key Challenges Besetting Growth of Mindfulness Meditation Application Market

Limited transparency prevails as a key drawback of mindfulness meditation applications. Consumers find multiple applications flooding the internet, but a very few of them backed with solid research findings. Such instances dent consumer confidence and mark and this, in turn, creates significant challenges for the aspiring brands vying to make it big in mindfulness meditation application market space.

Higher subscription rate remains a key stumbling block to the growth of mindfulness meditation market. Majority of subscribers display significant reluctance to pay for these apps, owing to their high subscription costs. Consequently, companies are extensively focusing on effective price benchmarking as an essential cornerstone for boosting their subscription bases, given that price has and will continue to be a crucial consideration of consumers.

Mindfulness Meditation Application Market – Additional Insight

Digital Wellbeing with a ‘Right’ Set of Features – A Winning Imperative for Brands

As the quest for best type of mindfulness meditation application continues, market players vie to understand what makes the consumers tick. Brands are pulling their socks up to offer the right blend of features in their offerings, for beginners as well as veterans, which will better serve the evolving requirements of consumers.

Some of the most desired features include guided meditation, one-to-one chat support, notifications & reminders, and progress trackers, and manufacturers are considering the aforementioned for adding value to consumer experiences. Applications for both Android and IOS operating systems are being developed with comprehensible onboarding interfaces, so that consumers get easy access to all the available features.

Mindfulness Meditation Application Market – Research Methodology

The report on mindfulness meditation application market is a result of holistic approach and extensive methodology, wherein all the exclusive insights offered reflect the market evolution. The Fact.MR research study on mindfulness meditation application market offers ‘best-in-class’ analysis of the overall mindfulness meditation application market and its behavior over the assessment period. The report also offers a meticulous breakdown of the market segmentation and sheds light on key elements influencing growth of mindfulness meditation application market.

The research methodology followed for the penetration analysis of mindfulness meditation application market is a two-step approach combining primary and secondary research. While primary research is about interaction with the industry experts of mindfulness meditation application market and garnering compelling insights from them, the secondary research is about scanning through reliable sources and procuring reliable information on mindfulness meditation application market.

