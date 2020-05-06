Global Nanorobots Market Latest Innovative Solutions To Boost Global Growth, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2025
Some of the major players operating in the global nanorobots market are
Agilent Technologies, Bruker, electrovac, EV Group, FEI Company, JEOL Ltd, Park Systems Corporation, Anasys Instruments, AIXTRON SE, Asylum Research, NT-MDT, Novascan Technologies, Cavendish Kinetics Inc., JPK Instruments, Nanonics Imaging Ltd., Angstrom Advanced Inc., Zymergen, Ginkgo Bioworks, Synthace and WiTec GmbH among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- According to an article published by the PMMI Media Group. In June 2013. The University of California, San Diego (U.S.) engineers have developed an ultrasound-powered nanorobot that can swim in the blood and remove harmful bacteria and toxins. These nano robots are gold nanowires coated with a hybrid of platelet and red blood cell membranes, which allows them to function as both types of cells.
- According to MARY ANN LIEBERT, INC. (U.S.) In February 2018, the fully autonomous DNA nanorobots target and starve tumors in mice is created by the scientists that can search and shrink tumors by blocking their blood supply.
Market Segmentation: Global Nanorobots Market
By Type
(Microbivore Nanorobots, Respirocyte Nanorobots, Clottocyte Nanorobots , Cellular Repair Nanorobots, Other{ Nanoswimmers, Bacteria Powered Robots}),
By Application
(Nano Medicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications),
By Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing level of investment in nanotechnology
- Development of technologies for medical use
- Breakthrough in nanorobotics technology with first trial on humans
- Promotion of entrepreneurship
- High manufacturing cost and excise duty
- Issues with nanoelectronics in pursuit of miniaturization
