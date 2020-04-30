Global Narcotics Scanner Market 2026:Competitive Analysis By Smiths Detection Group Ltd.; L3Harris Security & Detection Systems; ARGO-A SECURITY; Bruker; Klipper Enterprises

Narcotics scanner market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the requirement of solutions for the reaction to catastrophe attacks.

This narcotics scanner market research report deals with bountiful of important market related aspects which are; market size estimations, company and market best practices, entry level strategies, market dynamics, positioning, segmentations, competitive landscaping and benchmarking, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. The report analyses the market situation which may change in the coming years. Also, the narcotics scanner industry report studies general market conditions, estimates client company’s market share and possible sales volume, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global narcotics scanner market are Aventura Technologies, Inc.; TactiScan; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Rapiscan Systems; Smiths Detection Group Ltd.; L3Harris Security & Detection Systems; ARGO-A SECURITY; Bruker; Klipper Enterprises; Chemring Group PLC; MATRIX Security & Surveillance Ltd.; Teknicom Solutions Ltd.; Jamal Jaroudi Group; Autoclear, LLC; DetectaChem; DECISION SCIENCES; Kapri Corp. among others.

Segmentation: Global Narcotics Scanner Market

By Product

Handheld Scanner

Tabletop Scanner

Walkthrough Scanner

Infrared Scanner

By Application

Airport

Train Station

Military

Cargo

Transportation

Law Enforcement

Defense

Military

Critical Infrastructure Access Control

Others Ports Malls



By Technology

Ion Mobility Spectrum Technology

Contraband Detection Equipment

Videoscope Inspection System

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in incidences of substance abuse is expected to propel the growth of the market

Various innovations and advancements in technologies with a focus on the detection of different forms of narcotics can also fuel the growth of this market

High levels of investment and expenditure being incurred by the authorities and governments to curb the usage of narcotics while attaining high quality scanning instruments to deploy at various public places acts as a market driver

High volume of drug trafficking being carried out globally is expected to have a positive impact on this market growth

Market Restraint:

Decreasing rate of investment being incurred from the transportation industry for the detection of various substances and elements is the major factor restricting the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Spectral Engines Oy announced the launch of portable drug screening device for police patrol cars, giving them the capability of rapid narcotics detection on-site in a cost efficient manner. The scanner provides the results in the users phone. The scanner can be upgraded to detect other uniquely designed drugs

In October 2017, Smiths Detection Group Ltd. announced that their “IONSCAN 600” is the first approved detection system according to the new requirements of TSA’s Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL). The device is a portable detection system which can detect explosives as well as narcotics

Competitive Analysis

Global narcotics scanner market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of narcotics scanner market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

