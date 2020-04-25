Global Network Cameras and Video Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Outlook 2020, Regions, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Network Cameras and Video Analytics Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

Network camera and video analytics are only two components of video surveillance system that are growing faster than the overall video surveillance market. The potential to boost efficiency levels of video surveillance, facilitate reduction of human intervention, and achieve related cost savings is encouraging the adoption of these two products.

In 2018, the global Network Cameras and Video Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ADT Security Services (US)

Agent Video Intelligence (Israel)

Avigilon Corporation (Canada)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

BASLER AG (Germany)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

Canon, Inc. (Japan)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

DIGIOP, Inc. (US)

Exacq Technologies (US)

Genetec Inc. (Canada)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

IC Realtime, LLC (US)

March Networks (Canada)

Milestone Systems A/S (Denmark)

MOBOTIX AG (Germany)

ObjectVideo, Inc. (US)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Pelco Inc. (US)

Samsung Techwin Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

SightLogix Inc. (US)

Speco Technologies (US)

Verint Systems Inc. (US)

Viasys Intelligent Video Analytics (Germany)

VIVOTEK Inc. (Taiwan)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Camera

Vedio

Market segment by Application, split into

Security

Entertainment

Visual Communication

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

