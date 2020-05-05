Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market 2020-2024 Size, Industry Trends, Market Survey, Massive Growth, Business Statistics & Forecast Study

Global Non Destructive Testing Services market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Non Destructive Testing Services players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Non Destructive Testing Services market revenue. A detailed explanation of Non Destructive Testing Services potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Non Destructive Testing Services industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.

On global level Non Destructive Testing Services industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Non Destructive Testing Services market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Non Destructive Testing Services players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.

Nondestructive testing or non-destructive testing (NDT) is a wide group of analysis techniques used in science and technology industry to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage. The terms nondestructive examination (NDE), nondestructive inspection (NDI), and nondestructive evaluation (NDE) are also commonly used to describe this technology. Because NDT does not permanently alter the article being inspected, it is a highly valuable technique that can save both money and time in product evaluation, troubleshooting, and research. The six most frequently used NDT methods are eddy-current, magnetic-particle, liquid penetrant, radiographic, ultrasonic, and visual testing. NDT is commonly used in forensic engineering, Aircraft Industry, petroleum engineering, Space Industry, civil engineering, systems engineering, aeronautical engineering, medicine, and art. Innovations in the field of nondestructive testing have had a profound impact on medical imaging, including on echocardiography, medical ultrasonography, and digital radiography.

Regularly scheduled maintenance is critical to ensuring aircraft safety. Defects that go undetected put both the aircraft and, more importantly, the lives of its passengers and crew in jeopardy. Therefore, it is vital that aircraft maintenance technicians use every precaution possible to find problems before tragedy strikes.

It is clear that NDT has advantage from other inspection techniques as it does not make any changes to the article. It is a highly-valuable technique that can save both money and time in product evaluation, troubleshooting, and research. NDT is very useful in order to detect cracks in materials of magnitude in micrometers.

Its aerospace application includes detection of cracks caused due to corrosion, fatigue and their synergistic interactions. Crank shafts, frames, flywheels, crane hooks, shaft, steam turbine blades and fasteners are some of the components which are more vulnerable to fatigue so regular inspection is necessary via NDT method. Typical components which are inspected using NDT method by manufacture in order to maintain quality are turbine rotor disc and blades, aircraft wheels, castings, forged components and welded assemblies.

It can be said that NDT method has to be carried out in order for the aircraft to operate safely during service time and avoid any accidental damage due to fatigue and corrosion, because it inflicts no further damage on the material being tested and can mean the difference between life and death.

According to this study, over the next five years the Non Destructive Testing Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Non Destructive Testing Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Non Destructive Testing Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Non Destructive Testing Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Aircraft Industry

Space Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PMP

Mitchell Laboratories

Acuren

Jan-Kens Enameling Co

MISTRAS Group

Element

AMP

Aviation Repair Solution

Triumphgroup (Embee Division)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Non Destructive Testing Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Non Destructive Testing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non Destructive Testing Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non Destructive Testing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Non Destructive Testing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

