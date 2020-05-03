Global Oncology Nutrition Market comprehensive study with Top Companies: Danone, Nestlé, B. Braun Group, Abbott, Fresenius Kabi, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Meiji Co., Ltd, Hormel Foods, Global Health Products, Inc., Victus, Lactonova™

Global Oncology Nutrition market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Market development divisions and distinguishes factors driving change. The Oncology Nutrition market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025.This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The data and the information regarding the Oncology Nutrition industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Recognize the most recent improvements, share, and systems utilized by the significant market.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, from USD 1.34 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Oncology Nutrition Market

Some of the major players operating in the global oncology nutrition market are Danone, Nestle, B, Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. , Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, Global Health Products, Inc., Victus, Lactonova amongst others.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market By Cancer Type (Head & Neck, Stomach & Gastrointestinal, Liver, Pancreatic, Esophageal, Lung, Breast, Blood), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Analysis:

The global oncology nutrition market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global oncology nutrition market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence rate of cancer

Increasing number of patients being treated for malnutrition

increasing quality of clinical research on nutritional interventions

Rising demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare sector

shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition

Market Segmentation:

The global oncology nutrition market is segmented based on cancer or end user type and by geographical segments.

Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into head & neck cancer, stomach & gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

June 2016, Danone(France) and HungerNdThirst foundation started a collaboration to understand cancer patients’ needs to help them better deal with taste alterations. The purpose was to improve nutritional intake and quality of life by combatting dysgeusia.

November 2012: The joint venture of Nestle (Switzerland) and Chinese medicine library provided an opportunity to develop and commercialise truly innovative and scientifically validated botanical-based nutrition for personalised healthcare in gastrointestinal health.

