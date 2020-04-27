Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2025 By Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

Ophthalmic Lasers Market is expected to reach USD 1505.5 Million by 2025, from USD 1018.92 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Ophthalmic lasers market research report acts as a great source of information with which businesses can get a telescopic view of the existing market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. Moreover, the ophthalmic lasers report also comprises of all the key market information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements. It describes thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. Detailing about the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values is also conducted in the report.

Some of the major players operating in the ophthalmic lasers market are Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Topcon Corporation, IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, and NIDEK Co., Ltd among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased in prevalence of ophthalmic ailments

Increase in geriatric population

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes

Advancement in technology in laser based devices

High cost of equipment and therapy

Availability of alternative therapies

Competitive Analysis:

The global ophthalmic lasers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ophthalmic lasers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market

The ophthalmic lasers market is segmented into product, application, end users and geography.

Based on product, the market is segmented into femtosecond laser, excimer lasers, ND:YAG laser, diode lasers and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into refractive error correction, cataract removal, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and other.

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers and others

Based on geography the ophthalmic lasers market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

