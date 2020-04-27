Global Oral Care Products & Other Dental Consumables Market Industry Analysis By Young Innovations Inc., Septodont Holding, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V

Oral care products & other dental consumables market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of 70.46 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing in Incidence of dental diseases and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the oral care products & other dental consumables market are Straumann AG, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Company, Henry Schein, Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Geistlich Pharma AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Keystone Dental, Inc., BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Young Innovations Inc., Septodont Holding, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., High Ridge Brands Co., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc. and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Henry Schein Inc. acquired the exclusive distribution rights of Pro-cam implants of CAMLOG in Netherlands. It will strengthen its presence in Europe

In March 2019, BEGO launched the new and improved products at IDS 2019. Bego launched Varseo 3D printing system Fornax® T, Nautilus® T and Nautilus® CC plus. This trade show helped the BEGO to exhibit their product range in the dental industry.

Competitive Analysis:

Global oral care products & other dental consumables market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oral care products & other dental consumables market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Segmentation: Global Oral Care Products & Other Dental Consumables Market

By Product

Dental Restoration Products Dental Implants Titanium Implants Zirconium Implants Dental Prosthetics Dental Bridges Dental Crowns Dentures Abutments Veneers Inlays & Onlays

Dental Restoration Materials Indirect Restorative Materials Metal-Ceramics Ceramics Other Indirect Restorative Materials Dental Biomaterials Dental Bone Grafts Tissue Regenerative Materials Membranes Direct Restorative Materials Amalgam Composites Glass Ionomers Other Direct Restorative Materials Orthodontics clear Aligners/Removable Braces Fixed Braces Archwires Anchorage Appliances Ligature Periodontics Dental Anesthetics Topical Anesthetics Dental Hemostats Gelatin-Based Hemostat Dental Sutures Infection Control Sanitizing Gels Personal Protective Wear Disinfectants Endodontics Shaping & Cleaning Consumables Access Preparation Consumables Obturation Consumables Whitening Products Finishing & Polishing Products Prophylaxis Products Fluorides Other Dental Consumables



By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores Market

Dental Dispensaries Market

Retail Pharmacies Market

Online Distribution Market

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

