Global Oral Irrigator Market By Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Global Oral Irrigator Market research report is an ideal tool for gaining insightful knowledge about the Oral Irrigator Market. It enables the clients to make informed business decisions by summing up the past development designs in size and offer, the development drivers, and the ebb and flow and future patterns of the market. It assesses the key opportunities in the market and layouts the variables that are and will drive or restrict the development of the Medical Devices industry. It includes market definitions, groupings, applications and industry chain structure. This research manual is accommodated the universal markets including advancement patterns, competitive scene investigation, and key districts improvement status.

Global Oral Irrigator Market By Type (Countertop, Cordless), Application (Home, Dentistry), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global oral irrigator market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1041.70 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements in the market resulting in the launch of innovative product offerings ranging from fabric water-flowers to rechargeable portable products.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global oral irrigator market are Procter & Gamble; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Panasonic Corporation of North America; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Jetpik; Aquapick Sdn. Bhd.; Conair Corporation; Hydro Floss; h2ofloss limited; ToiletTree Products, Inc.; Candeon Technologies Co.,Ltd.; Pursonic; Shenzhen Risun Technology Co.,Ltd; Oratec Corp; Liberex; Nicefeel; Gurin Products LLC; Proscenic; Water Powered srl and Prizma among others.

Market Definition:

Oral irrigator are defined as dental devices that are used for cleansing of the mouth by dentists or even at home. The device utilizes high-pressure water streams to remove any debris or plaque stuck between teeth or anywhere else in the patient’s mouth. It is utilized as an alternative to flossing for home-care consumers, while a number of dentists utilize it in a number of dental procedures.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of population suffering from dental disorders especially dental caries; this factor is expected to increase the adoption rate of the product

Growing concerns from the population regarding maintaining oral hygiene and better oral health; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Growing awareness amongst the population regarding the benefits and features of the product; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints

High levels of costs associated with these devices is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Requirement of frequent replacement of power source in portable devices or frequent charging in cases of cordless devices; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By Type

Countertop

Cordless

By Application

Home

Dentistry

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Xiaomi announced the launch of an oral irrigator through their crowdfunding platform, “Soocas” whose entire focus is developing oral healthcare products. The product termed as “W3 Portable Oral Irrigator” is priced at approximately USD 40 in China and is reportedly the cheapest alternative available in the region. The portable oral irrigator offers three modes capable of operating for approximately 30 days from last charging

In August 2017, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Water Pik, Inc. for USD 1 billion. This acquisition will help in strategically increasing their capabilities for providing specialized oral hygiene solutions extending their product portfolios for the same

Competitive Analysis:

Global oral irrigator market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oral irrigator market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

