Global Over-The-Top Video Market – Technology, Trends, Segmentation, Top Companies, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026

The Over-The-Top Video Market is anticipated to reach around USD 94.3 billion by 2026. In 2017, the AVOD segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global over-the-top video market revenue during the forecast period.

The growing penetration of broadband infrastructure, and increasing adoption of device-based computing have boosted the adoption of OTT Video. over-the-top video market growth is also influenced by the increasing penetration of mobile devices and other connected portable devices. Moreover, development of new apps, features and independent platforms for OTT content has driven the over-the-top video market. OTT video services enable consumers to stream live content, download videos and movies, thereby increasing its popularity. Increasing disposable incomes, and growth in media & entertainment industry further support the growth of this market. Availability of low cost OTT video services and rising need for a personalized experience has accelerated the adoption of OTT Video. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with increasing demand from emerging economies further boost the market growth.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global over-the-top video market throughout the forecast period. The high disposable incomes in the region, and growing media and entertainment industry drive the market growth in the region. There has been a significant increase in the consumption of online video content in the region. Favorable government regulations in the region boost the market growth in the region. Local players are introducing low cost OTT Video with advanced technologies to cater to the growing demand of consumers. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in OTT Video markets of the North American region.

The major companies operating in the over-the-top video market include Microsoft Corporation, Yahoo Inc., Amazon.com, Google Inc., Netflix Inc., Roku, Inc., Hulu, Apple, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Facebook, Inc., Limelight Networks, Inc., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. OTT Video Market Insights

3.1. OTT Video – Industry snapshot

3.2. OTT Video – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. OTT Video Market Dynamics

3.3.1. OTT Video – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. OTT Video Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. OTT Video Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. OTT Video Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. OTT Video Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. OTT Video Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. OTT Video Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. OTT Video Market Size and Forecast by Devices, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Mobile Devices

4.3. Laptops and Desktops

4.4. Set Top Box

4.5. Gaming Consoles

5. OTT Video Market Size and Forecast by Revenue Model, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. SVOD

5.3. TVOD

5.4. AVOD

5.5. Others

6. OTT Video Market Size and Forecast by Deployment Model, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. On-Premise

6.3. Cloud-Based

7. OTT Video Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. US.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.6. Middle East & Africa

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Microsoft Corporation

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Yahoo Inc.

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. com

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Google Inc.

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. Netflix Inc.

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. Roku, Inc.

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. Hulu

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent Developments

8.8. Apple, Inc.

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent Developments

8.9. Akamai Technologies

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent Developments

8.10. Facebook, Inc.

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent Developments

8.11. Limelight Networks, Inc.

8.11.1. Overview

8.11.2. Financials

8.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.11.4. Recent Developments

8.12. Tencent Holdings Ltd.

8.12.1. Overview

8.12.2. Financials

8.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.12.4. Recent Developments

