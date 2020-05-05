Global Patient Engagement Software Market 2020: Applications, Revenue, Challenges, Growth, Types, Industry Size, Industry Growth, Application, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts 2024
Global Patient Engagement Software market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Patient Engagement Software players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Patient Engagement Software market revenue. A detailed explanation of Patient Engagement Software potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Patient Engagement Software industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.
On global level Patient Engagement Software industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Patient Engagement Software market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Patient Engagement Software players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.
The term “patient engagement” has become entrenched in the healthcare lexicon. Many healthcare networks and payers are now striving to achieve the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Triple Aim:
On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2017 and the revenue market share in about 76%. However, the market for cloud-based solutions is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the higher flexibility, scalability, and affordability offered by these solutions.
On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into hospital and acute care. The hospital segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2017 and the market share is about 73%.
North America is the largest Sales place, with a Sales market share nearly 42% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 28%.
Market competition is intense. Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.
According to this study, over the next five years the Patient Engagement Software market will register a 19.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19100 million by 2024, from US$ 6450 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Patient Engagement Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Patient Engagement Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Patient Engagement Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Web-Based
Cloud-Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Health Management
Social and Behavioral Management
Home Health Management
Financial Health Management
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cerner Corporation
IBM
Epic Systems
McKesson Corporation
Athenahealth
Healthagen
Allscripts
GetWell Network
Medecision
Lincor Solutions
Orion Health
Get Real
Oneview
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Patient Engagement Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Patient Engagement Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Patient Engagement Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Patient Engagement Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Patient Engagement Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
