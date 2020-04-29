PEMPHIGOID DRUG MARKET 2020-2026 SET FOR A BOOMING FIRST QUARTER || LEADING PLAYERS – DOMPÉ FARMACEUTICI S.P.A., ELI LILLY AND COMPANY, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, SANOFI, AKARI THERAPEUTICS

Global pemphigoid drug market to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing pemphigoid population and exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the pemphigoid disease are the key drivers for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pemphigoid drug market are Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, TWi Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Akari Therapeutics, Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc , AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc , Celgene Corporation, Bausch Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan N.V., Merz Pharma and many others.

Market Definition: Global Pemphigoid Drug Market

Pemphigoid is a rare autoimmune skin disorder that causes the body’s own immune system to attack the layer of skin and separates the bottom layer of skin from above layers, resulting in blistering, itching, redness and rashes. This disease mostly develops in geriatric population.

According to statistics published in European Medicines Agency, 2.5 in every 10,000 people were diagnosed with bullous pemphigoid in the European Union in the year of 2018. This growing incidence of pemphigoid disease, vulnerable aging population and accelerating the demand of newer therapies are key factors for rise in market growth.

Segmentation: Global Pemphigoid Drug Market

Pemphigoid Drug Market : By Type

Bullous Pemphigoid

Cicatricial Pemphigoid

Pemphigoid Gestationis

Pemphigoid Drug Market : By Medication Type

Corticosteroids

Anti-biotics

Steroid-sparing immunosuppressant drugs

Others

Pemphigoid Drug Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Pemphigoid Drug Market : By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Direct Tenders

Retailers

Others

Pemphigoid Drug Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Pemphigoid Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Akari Therapeutics, Plc reported the Phase II trial results where the trial demonstrated well toleration of Nomacopan (Coversin), given subcutaneously in three elderly patients (>65 years) for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid. If approved it will shift from the conventional therapies to novel disease specific treatment for the patients suffering from pemphigoid.

In August 2018, Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc received Orphan Drug designation from the US FDA for Bertilimumab for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid. If approved, it will be the potential commercial milestone for Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Pemphigoid Drug Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of pemphigoid disease worldwide

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the pemphigoid disease

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms

Pemphigoid Drug Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about pemphigoid in some developing countries



