Global Phytoremediation Market Share and Forecast 2026: Industry Analysis by Types, Top Players, Regional Outlook, Segments, Demand & Opportunities
This report focuses on the global Phytoremediation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Phytoremediation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Microbe Inotech Laboratories
EARTHWORK
Treefree Biomass Solutions
Waterloo Environmental Biotechnology
Bulldog Environmental Services
TEA
Edenspace Systems
Weston Solutions
Clean Biotec
BioRemed
AYALA Water & Ecology
Delta Carbon Solutions
EnviroSearch
MeasureTek
Agua
Phytorem
PIONEER Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Phytosequestration
Rhizodegradation
Phytohydraulics
Phytoextraction
Phytovolatilization
Phytodegradation
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Agricultural
Industrial
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Phytoremediation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Phytoremediation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Phytoremediation are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Phytoremediation Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Phytoremediation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Phytosequestration
1.4.3 Rhizodegradation
1.4.4 Phytohydraulics
1.4.5 Phytoextraction
1.4.6 Phytovolatilization
1.4.7 Phytodegradation
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Phytoremediation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Agricultural
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Phytoremediation Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Phytoremediation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Phytoremediation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Phytoremediation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Phytoremediation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Phytoremediation Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Phytoremediation Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Phytoremediation Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Phytoremediation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Phytoremediation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Phytoremediation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Phytoremediation Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Phytoremediation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Phytoremediation Revenue in 2019
3.3 Phytoremediation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Phytoremediation Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Phytoremediation Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Phytoremediation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Phytoremediation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Phytoremediation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Phytoremediation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Phytoremediation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Phytoremediation Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Phytoremediation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Phytoremediation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Phytoremediation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Phytoremediation Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Phytoremediation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Phytoremediation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Phytoremediation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Phytoremediation Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Phytoremediation Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Phytoremediation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Phytoremediation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Phytoremediation Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Phytoremediation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Phytoremediation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Phytoremediation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Phytoremediation Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Phytoremediation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Phytoremediation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Phytoremediation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Phytoremediation Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Phytoremediation Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Phytoremediation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Phytoremediation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Phytoremediation Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Phytoremediation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Phytoremediation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Phytoremediation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Microbe Inotech Laboratories
13.1.1 Microbe Inotech Laboratories Company Details
13.1.2 Microbe Inotech Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Microbe Inotech Laboratories Phytoremediation Introduction
13.1.4 Microbe Inotech Laboratories Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Microbe Inotech Laboratories Recent Development
13.2 EARTHWORK
13.2.1 EARTHWORK Company Details
13.2.2 EARTHWORK Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 EARTHWORK Phytoremediation Introduction
13.2.4 EARTHWORK Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 EARTHWORK Recent Development
13.3 Treefree Biomass Solutions
13.3.1 Treefree Biomass Solutions Company Details
13.3.2 Treefree Biomass Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Treefree Biomass Solutions Phytoremediation Introduction
13.3.4 Treefree Biomass Solutions Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Treefree Biomass Solutions Recent Development
13.4 Waterloo Environmental Biotechnology
13.4.1 Waterloo Environmental Biotechnology Company Details
13.4.2 Waterloo Environmental Biotechnology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Waterloo Environmental Biotechnology Phytoremediation Introduction
13.4.4 Waterloo Environmental Biotechnology Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Waterloo Environmental Biotechnology Recent Development
13.5 Bulldog Environmental Services
13.5.1 Bulldog Environmental Services Company Details
13.5.2 Bulldog Environmental Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Bulldog Environmental Services Phytoremediation Introduction
13.5.4 Bulldog Environmental Services Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Bulldog Environmental Services Recent Development
13.6 TEA
13.6.1 TEA Company Details
13.6.2 TEA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 TEA Phytoremediation Introduction
13.6.4 TEA Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 TEA Recent Development
13.7 Edenspace Systems
13.7.1 Edenspace Systems Company Details
13.7.2 Edenspace Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Edenspace Systems Phytoremediation Introduction
13.7.4 Edenspace Systems Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Edenspace Systems Recent Development
13.8 Weston Solutions
13.8.1 Weston Solutions Company Details
13.8.2 Weston Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Weston Solutions Phytoremediation Introduction
13.8.4 Weston Solutions Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Weston Solutions Recent Development
13.9 Clean Biotec
13.9.1 Clean Biotec Company Details
13.9.2 Clean Biotec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Clean Biotec Phytoremediation Introduction
13.9.4 Clean Biotec Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Clean Biotec Recent Development
13.10 BioRemed
13.10.1 BioRemed Company Details
13.10.2 BioRemed Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 BioRemed Phytoremediation Introduction
13.10.4 BioRemed Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 BioRemed Recent Development
13.11 AYALA Water & Ecology
10.11.1 AYALA Water & Ecology Company Details
10.11.2 AYALA Water & Ecology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 AYALA Water & Ecology Phytoremediation Introduction
10.11.4 AYALA Water & Ecology Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 AYALA Water & Ecology Recent Development
13.12 Delta Carbon Solutions
10.12.1 Delta Carbon Solutions Company Details
10.12.2 Delta Carbon Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Delta Carbon Solutions Phytoremediation Introduction
10.12.4 Delta Carbon Solutions Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Delta Carbon Solutions Recent Development
13.13 EnviroSearch
10.13.1 EnviroSearch Company Details
10.13.2 EnviroSearch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 EnviroSearch Phytoremediation Introduction
10.13.4 EnviroSearch Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 EnviroSearch Recent Development
13.14 MeasureTek
10.14.1 MeasureTek Company Details
10.14.2 MeasureTek Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 MeasureTek Phytoremediation Introduction
10.14.4 MeasureTek Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 MeasureTek Recent Development
13.15 Agua
10.15.1 Agua Company Details
10.15.2 Agua Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Agua Phytoremediation Introduction
10.15.4 Agua Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Agua Recent Development
13.16 Phytorem
10.16.1 Phytorem Company Details
10.16.2 Phytorem Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Phytorem Phytoremediation Introduction
10.16.4 Phytorem Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Phytorem Recent Development
13.17 PIONEER Technologies
10.17.1 PIONEER Technologies Company Details
10.17.2 PIONEER Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 PIONEER Technologies Phytoremediation Introduction
10.17.4 PIONEER Technologies Revenue in Phytoremediation Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 PIONEER Technologies Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
