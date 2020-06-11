Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Market Professional Survey Report 2020
In this report, the Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-piperonyl-butoxide-pbo-market-professional-survey-report-2020
The global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) market was valued at 44.3 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 74.6 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2020-2026.
This report focuses on Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.
For the manufacturers covered, this report analyzes the Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each company.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) industry.
By Company
Endura
Shuguang Chem
Sumitomo Chem
Anthea Aromatics (Cat脿synth Speciality Chemicals)
Segment by Type
Top Class
A Class
Standard Class
Segment by Application
Home Pest Care
Gardens
Agricultural
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
India
