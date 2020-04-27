Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Outlook and in-Depth Analysis 2019-2026 by Top Players: Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd, Pfizer Inc, PnuVax Incorporated

Pneumococcal vaccine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the disease, growing awareness and development of newer therapies with minimum invasive nature are the factors responsible for the growth of this market. The major players covered in the pneumococcal vaccine market are GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd, Pfizer Inc, PnuVax Incorporated, SK bioscience, Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co.,Ltd and among others.

Pneumococcal vaccine market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to pneumococcal vaccine market.

In June 2017, GlaxoSmithKline, Plc received positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a new four-dose vial Synflorix pneumococcal vaccine. The new formulation of Synflorix will significantly improve the quality of life for patient suffering from pneumococcal disease.

High prevalence rate drives the growth of pneumococcal vaccine market. Growing government focus on immunization programs and awareness for pneumococcal disease will also boost up the pneumococcal vaccine market growth. In addition, increase in focus for novel pneumococcal vaccines plays a major role in growth of this market in the above forecasted period. Furthermore, special designation from the regulatory authority is one of the significant factors which are expected to drive the market growth.

Pneumococcal vaccines help in providing the immunization against pneumococcal disease, an illness caused by streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria. Pneumococcal disease is contagious, fatal, invasive disease, such as meningitis, sepsis and bacteremia pneumonia which affects millions of children worldwide.

Pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, product type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of vaccine type, the pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented into pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine.

The product type segment for pneumococcal vaccine market includes Prevnar 13, Synflorix, Pneumovax 23 and others.

On the basis of route of administration, pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented into intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous.

On the basis of end-user, the pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

Pneumococcal vaccine market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into distribution partner companies, Non-governmental Organizations (NGO) and others.

Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market By Vaccine Type (Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine), By Product Type (Prevnar 13, Synflorix, Pneumovax 23, Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous) By End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Distribution Partner Companies, Non-governmental Organizations (NGO), Others), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Pneumococcal vaccine market is analyzed and market size information is provided by country, vaccine type, product type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pneumococcal vaccine market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the pneumococcal vaccine market due to increasing incidence of pneumococcal contaminations and presence of potential players that develops novel treatment while Asia- Pacific is lead the second largest growth of this market due to the focus of various established market players to emphasize their presence and superiority in this particular region.

Pneumococcal vaccine market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analyzed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

