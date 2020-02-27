Global Polyester Fibers Market: Accurate Market Size and CAGR Forecasts Up to 2025| Alpek, Far Eastern New Century, Indorama Ventures Public
QY Research latest report on Global Polyester Fibers Market
Los Angeles, United State: The report titled, Global Polyester Fibers Market has been recently published by QY Research. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Polyester Fibers market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Polyester Fibers market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Polyester Fibers market, which may bode well for the global Polyester Fibers market in the coming years.
Global Polyester Fibers Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Polyester Fibers Market Report:
✔Top Key Company Profiles.
✔Main Business and Rival Information
✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
✔Market Size And Growth Rate
✔Company Market Share
Top Key Players of the Global Polyester Fibers Market: Alpek, Far Eastern New Century, Indorama Ventures Public, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, Mossi Ghisolfi, Nan Ya Plastics, Reliance Industries, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre, Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber, Zhejiang Hengyi,
Global Polyester Fibers Market Segmentation By Product: Solid, Hollow,
Global Polyester Fibers Market Segmentation By Application: Carpets & rugs, Nonwoven fabrics, Fiberfill, Apparel, Home textiles,
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Polyester Fibers Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Polyester Fibers Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
*Which segment is currently leading the market?
*In which region will the market find its highest growth?
*Which players will take the lead in the market?
*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Polyester Fibers market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.
Why to Buy this Report?
- Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Polyester Fibers market size in terms of value and volume
- Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Polyester Fibers market growth
- Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Polyester Fibers market
- Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
- Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
- Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Polyester Fibers market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Polyester Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3.2 Solid
1.3.3 Hollow
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Polyester Fibers Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Carpets & rugs
1.4.3 Nonwoven fabrics
1.4.4 Fiberfill
1.4.5 Apparel
1.4.6 Home textiles
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Polyester Fibers Production Value 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Polyester Fibers Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Polyester Fibers Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Polyester Fibers Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.2.1 Global Polyester Fibers Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Polyester Fibers Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Polyester Fibers Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Polyester Fibers Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Polyester Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Polyester Fibers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.3 Global Polyester Fibers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Polyester Fibers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Polyester Fibers Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyester Fibers Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Polyester Fibers Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 Solid Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.2 Hollow Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Polyester Fibers Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Polyester Fibers Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Polyester Fibers Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Polyester Fibers Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global Polyester Fibers Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018
6.2 Global Polyester Fibers Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 United States
6.3.1 United States Polyester Fibers Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.3.2 United States Polyester Fibers Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.3.3 Key Players in United States
6.3.4 United States Polyester Fibers Import & Export
6.4 Europe
6.4.1 Europe Polyester Fibers Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.4.2 Europe Polyester Fibers Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.4.3 Key Players in Europe
6.4.4 Europe Polyester Fibers Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.2 China Polyester Fibers Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.4 China Polyester Fibers Import & Export
6.6 Japan
6.6.1 Japan Polyester Fibers Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.6.2 Japan Polyester Fibers Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.6.3 Key Players in Japan
6.6.4 Japan Polyester Fibers Import & Export
6.7 Other Regions
6.7.1 South Korea
6.7.2 India
6.7.3 Southeast Asia
7 Polyester Fibers Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global Polyester Fibers Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 North America
7.2.1 North America Polyester Fibers Consumption by Type
7.2.2 North America Polyester Fibers Consumption by Application
7.2.3 North America Polyester Fibers Consumption by Countries
7.2.4 United States
7.2.5 Canada
7.2.6 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Europe Polyester Fibers Consumption by Type
7.3.2 Europe Polyester Fibers Consumption by Application
7.3.3 Europe Polyester Fibers Consumption by Countries
7.3.4 Germany
7.3.5 France
7.3.6 UK
7.3.7 Italy
7.3.8 Russia
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyester Fibers Consumption by Type
7.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyester Fibers Consumption by Application
7.4.3 Asia Pacific Polyester Fibers Consumption by Countries
7.4.4 China
7.4.5 Japan
7.4.6 Korea
7.4.7 India
7.4.8 Australia
7.4.9 Indonesia
7.4.10 Thailand
7.4.11 Malaysia
7.4.12 Philippines
7.4.13 Vietnam
7.5 Central & South America
7.5.1 Central & South America Polyester Fibers Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Central & South America Polyester Fibers Consumption by Application
7.5.3 Central & South America Polyester Fibers Consumption by Countries
7.5.4 Brazil
7.6 Middle East and Africa
7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fibers Consumption by Type
7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fibers Consumption by Application
8 Company Profiles
8.1 Alpek
8.1.1 Alpek Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Polyester Fibers
8.1.4 Polyester Fibers Product Introduction
8.1.5 Alpek Recent Development
8.2 Far Eastern New Century
8.2.1 Far Eastern New Century Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Polyester Fibers
8.2.4 Polyester Fibers Product Introduction
8.2.5 Far Eastern New Century Recent Development
8.3 Indorama Ventures Public
8.3.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Polyester Fibers
8.3.4 Polyester Fibers Product Introduction
8.3.5 Indorama Ventures Public Recent Development
8.4 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
8.4.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Polyester Fibers
8.4.4 Polyester Fibers Product Introduction
8.4.5 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Recent Development
8.5 Mossi Ghisolfi
8.5.1 Mossi Ghisolfi Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Polyester Fibers
8.5.4 Polyester Fibers Product Introduction
8.5.5 Mossi Ghisolfi Recent Development
8.6 Nan Ya Plastics
8.6.1 Nan Ya Plastics Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Polyester Fibers
8.6.4 Polyester Fibers Product Introduction
8.6.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Development
8.7 Reliance Industries
8.7.1 Reliance Industries Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Polyester Fibers
8.7.4 Polyester Fibers Product Introduction
8.7.5 Reliance Industries Recent Development
8.8 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
8.8.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Polyester Fibers
8.8.4 Polyester Fibers Product Introduction
8.8.5 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Recent Development
8.9 Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber
8.9.1 Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Polyester Fibers
8.9.4 Polyester Fibers Product Introduction
8.9.5 Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Recent Development
8.10 Zhejiang Hengyi
8.10.1 Zhejiang Hengyi Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Polyester Fibers
8.10.4 Polyester Fibers Product Introduction
8.10.5 Zhejiang Hengyi Recent Development
9 Market Forecast: Production Side
9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast
9.1.1 Global Polyester Fibers Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Polyester Fibers Production Value Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Polyester Fibers Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Polyester Fibers Production Value Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Polyester Fibers Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Polyester Fibers Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 Other Regions
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Polyester Fibers Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Polyester Fibers Production Value Forecast by Type
10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Polyester Fibers Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Polyester Fibers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Polyester Fibers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Polyester Fibers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Polyester Fibers Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fibers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 GCC Countries
10.7.4 Egypt
10.7.5 South Africa
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Polyester Fibers Sales Channels
11.2.2 Polyester Fibers Distributors
11.3 Polyester Fibers Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Macroscopic Indicator
12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions
12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
