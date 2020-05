Global Practice Management Systems Market Projected To Show Strong Growth By 2026 | MPN Software Systems Inc, HealthTec Software Inc, General Electric Company, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation

Practice management systems market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the new reforms in the healthcare industry, rise in the facilities and increase in the digitalization and automation in healthcare industry.

According to the latest report published by Data Bridge Market Research, the practice management systems Market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period 2019– 2026. The report sheds light on the various trends and restraining factors that are expected to shape the growth of the practice management systems in the upcoming years. The report ponders over the various parameters that are expected to impact revenue generation, sales, and demand for the practice management systems in the various regional markets.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global practice management systems market are CollaborateMD Inc, Pegasystems Inc, InfoMC, Incedo Inc, MPN Software Systems Inc, HealthTec Software Inc, General Electric Company, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth Inc, Productivity-Quality Systems Inc, Greenway Health, LLC, Henry Schein Inc, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, G2 Crowd, Inc, eClinicalWorks, Medical Information Technology, Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, AllegianceMD Software, Inc among others

Segmentation: Global Practice Management Systems Market

By Product

Integrated

Standalone

By Component

Software

Services

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On Premise-Based

By End User

Hospitals

Physician Offices

Healthcare Payers

Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

