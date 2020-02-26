Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market 2027:Quantitative Analysis By AstraZeneca, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ferring B.V., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc

Prostate cancer therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach a market value of USD 18.71 billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 7.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Prostate cancer therapeutics market is growing due to factor such as increasing cases of prostate cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

The major players covered in the prostate cancer therapeutics market report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Sanofi, Ipsen Pharma, AbbVie Inc., Myovant Sciences Ltd., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ferring B.V., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, Inc, Novartis AG, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on drug class, prostate cancer therapeutics market is segmented into hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy. Hormonal therapy has been further segmented into luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonists, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists and anti-androgen. Luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonists has been further sub segmented into zytiga and gonax. Luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists has been further sub segmented into lupron, zoladex, eligard, decapeptyl, vantas and others. Anti-Androgen has been further sub segmented into xtandi and casodex. Chemotheraphy has been further segmented into taxotere and jevtana. Immunotheraphy has been segmented as provenge. Targeted therapy has been segmented as xofigo.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market has also been segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online sales and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

