Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Research Insights, Industry Size 2020 With Tolmar INC, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Takeda pharmaceutical co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, IPSEN

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals has done an agreement giving the company the option to secure global commercialisation rights to nadofaragene firadenovec/Syn3 (rAd-IFN/Syn3), a novel gene therapy that is being developed by FKD Therapies Oy (FKD) as a treatment for patients with high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy. This option is exercisable on marketing approval from the US FDA. This will create a new US oncology division with the specialist knowledge and presence to introduce novel advanced therapies to the market.

Market Definition: Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market

The prostate cancer occurs in the prostate which is a small walnut shaped gland. The prostate cancer is most common type in men. Due to increase in awareness regarding the symptoms among the people, the market for the prostate cancer therapeutics is growing at a high growth rate. Various developments in advance science are helping in development of launch of various options for the treatment of this disease.

According to an article published recently by the cancer research institute in U.K., around 11,287 deaths were registered due to prostate cancer in U.K. The prostate cancer is the fourth most prevalent cancer globally. Various researches are made by the key player for the development of the therapies for the treatment of the cancer.

The government is also taking various measures for the awareness regarding symptoms of the prostate cancer and availability of screening & diagnostic tests such as Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) and Digital Rectal Exam (DRE) resulting in early detection. Hence, such initiatives by the government and the key players help in the growth of the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Innovative drugs driving the market

Increase in research & development in oncology therapeutic area

Developments in genomics & proteomics

Adverse events of treatment

Cost associated with the treatment

Low success rate in clinical testing for oncology drugs

Top Key Players:

Tolmar INC,

Ferring Pharmaceuticals,

Takeda pharmaceutical co. Ltd.,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD,

Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer Inc,

Johnson & Johnson,

IPSEN,

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc (Indevus Pharmaceuticals Inc) ,

Dendreon Corporation,

Abbott Laboratories,

Bayer AG,

Dendreon Corporation (Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.),

AbbVie, Inc. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global prostate cancer therapeutics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of prostate cancer therapeutics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Topics Covered:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Market Overview Premium Insights Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market: Regulatory Scenario Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Drug Type Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market, By End User Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics, By Geography Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics, Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Report Overview:

On the basis of drug type, the market is classified into

Hormonal therapy,

Luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (lhrh) agonist,

Anti-androgens,

Immunotherapy,

Targeted therapy,

Chemotherapy

On the basis of distribution channel

Hospital pharmacies,

Retail pharmacies,

Online pharmacies

Based on geography

North america & south america,

Europe,

Asia-pacific

Middle east & africa

Key reason to Purchase the report

To describe and forecast the prostate cancer therapeutics market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the MID market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

