Global Public Cloud Market Size, Share, Countries, Top Players, Outlook 2020, Growth Rate, Drivers, Restraints, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on the global Public Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Cloud development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
AWS
Microsoft
Alibaba
IBM
Salesforce
Rackspace
Tencent
VMWare
Cisco
Oracle
SAP
Verizon
Apprenda
Fujitsu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Software as a Service (SaaS)
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)
Cloud Management and Security Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Government
Manufacturing
Retail
IT & Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Public Cloud are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Public Cloud Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Platform as a Service (PaaS)
1.4.3 Software as a Service (SaaS)
1.4.4 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
1.4.5 Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)
1.4.6 Cloud Management and Security Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Public Cloud Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Manufacturing
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 IT & Telecom
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Public Cloud Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Public Cloud Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Public Cloud Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Public Cloud Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Public Cloud Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Public Cloud Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Public Cloud Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Public Cloud Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Public Cloud Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Public Cloud Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Public Cloud Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Public Cloud Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Public Cloud Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Public Cloud Revenue in 2019
3.3 Public Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Public Cloud Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Public Cloud Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Public Cloud Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Public Cloud Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Public Cloud Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Public Cloud Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Public Cloud Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Public Cloud Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Public Cloud Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Public Cloud Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Public Cloud Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Public Cloud Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Public Cloud Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 AWS
13.1.1 AWS Company Details
13.1.2 AWS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 AWS Public Cloud Introduction
13.1.4 AWS Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 AWS Recent Development
13.2 Microsoft
13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Microsoft Public Cloud Introduction
13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.3 Google
13.3.1 Google Company Details
13.3.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Google Public Cloud Introduction
13.3.4 Google Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Google Recent Development
13.4 Alibaba
13.4.1 Alibaba Company Details
13.4.2 Alibaba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Alibaba Public Cloud Introduction
13.4.4 Alibaba Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Alibaba Recent Development
13.5 IBM
13.5.1 IBM Company Details
13.5.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 IBM Public Cloud Introduction
13.5.4 IBM Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 IBM Recent Development
13.6 Salesforce
13.6.1 Salesforce Company Details
13.6.2 Salesforce Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Salesforce Public Cloud Introduction
13.6.4 Salesforce Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Salesforce Recent Development
13.7 Rackspace
13.7.1 Rackspace Company Details
13.7.2 Rackspace Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Rackspace Public Cloud Introduction
13.7.4 Rackspace Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Rackspace Recent Development
13.8 Tencent
13.8.1 Tencent Company Details
13.8.2 Tencent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Tencent Public Cloud Introduction
13.8.4 Tencent Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Tencent Recent Development
13.9 VMWare
13.9.1 VMWare Company Details
13.9.2 VMWare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 VMWare Public Cloud Introduction
13.9.4 VMWare Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 VMWare Recent Development
13.10 Cisco
13.10.1 Cisco Company Details
13.10.2 Cisco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Cisco Public Cloud Introduction
13.10.4 Cisco Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Cisco Recent Development
13.11 Oracle
10.11.1 Oracle Company Details
10.11.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Oracle Public Cloud Introduction
10.11.4 Oracle Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.12 SAP
10.12.1 SAP Company Details
10.12.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 SAP Public Cloud Introduction
10.12.4 SAP Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 SAP Recent Development
13.13 Verizon
10.13.1 Verizon Company Details
10.13.2 Verizon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Verizon Public Cloud Introduction
10.13.4 Verizon Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Verizon Recent Development
13.14 Apprenda
10.14.1 Apprenda Company Details
10.14.2 Apprenda Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Apprenda Public Cloud Introduction
10.14.4 Apprenda Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Apprenda Recent Development
13.15 Fujitsu
10.15.1 Fujitsu Company Details
10.15.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Fujitsu Public Cloud Introduction
10.15.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
