Global Public Cloud Market Size, Share, Countries, Top Players, Outlook 2020, Growth Rate, Drivers, Restraints, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Public Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Cloud development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AWS

Microsoft

Google

Alibaba

IBM

Salesforce

Rackspace

Tencent

VMWare

Cisco

Oracle

SAP

Verizon

Apprenda

Fujitsu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)

Cloud Management and Security Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

IT & Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Public Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Public Cloud development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Public Cloud are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Public Cloud Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

1.4.3 Software as a Service (SaaS)

1.4.4 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

1.4.5 Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)

1.4.6 Cloud Management and Security Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Public Cloud Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 IT & Telecom

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Public Cloud Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Public Cloud Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Public Cloud Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Public Cloud Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Public Cloud Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Public Cloud Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Public Cloud Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Public Cloud Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Public Cloud Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Public Cloud Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Public Cloud Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Public Cloud Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Public Cloud Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Public Cloud Revenue in 2019

3.3 Public Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Public Cloud Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Public Cloud Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Public Cloud Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Public Cloud Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Public Cloud Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Public Cloud Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Public Cloud Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Public Cloud Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Public Cloud Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Public Cloud Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Public Cloud Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Public Cloud Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Public Cloud Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Public Cloud Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 AWS

13.1.1 AWS Company Details

13.1.2 AWS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AWS Public Cloud Introduction

13.1.4 AWS Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AWS Recent Development

13.2 Microsoft

13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Microsoft Public Cloud Introduction

13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.3 Google

13.3.1 Google Company Details

13.3.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Google Public Cloud Introduction

13.3.4 Google Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Google Recent Development

13.4 Alibaba

13.4.1 Alibaba Company Details

13.4.2 Alibaba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Alibaba Public Cloud Introduction

13.4.4 Alibaba Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Alibaba Recent Development

13.5 IBM

13.5.1 IBM Company Details

13.5.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 IBM Public Cloud Introduction

13.5.4 IBM Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 IBM Recent Development

13.6 Salesforce

13.6.1 Salesforce Company Details

13.6.2 Salesforce Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Salesforce Public Cloud Introduction

13.6.4 Salesforce Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Salesforce Recent Development

13.7 Rackspace

13.7.1 Rackspace Company Details

13.7.2 Rackspace Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Rackspace Public Cloud Introduction

13.7.4 Rackspace Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Rackspace Recent Development

13.8 Tencent

13.8.1 Tencent Company Details

13.8.2 Tencent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Tencent Public Cloud Introduction

13.8.4 Tencent Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Tencent Recent Development

13.9 VMWare

13.9.1 VMWare Company Details

13.9.2 VMWare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 VMWare Public Cloud Introduction

13.9.4 VMWare Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 VMWare Recent Development

13.10 Cisco

13.10.1 Cisco Company Details

13.10.2 Cisco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Cisco Public Cloud Introduction

13.10.4 Cisco Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Cisco Recent Development

13.11 Oracle

10.11.1 Oracle Company Details

10.11.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Oracle Public Cloud Introduction

10.11.4 Oracle Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.12 SAP

10.12.1 SAP Company Details

10.12.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 SAP Public Cloud Introduction

10.12.4 SAP Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 SAP Recent Development

13.13 Verizon

10.13.1 Verizon Company Details

10.13.2 Verizon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Verizon Public Cloud Introduction

10.13.4 Verizon Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Verizon Recent Development

13.14 Apprenda

10.14.1 Apprenda Company Details

10.14.2 Apprenda Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Apprenda Public Cloud Introduction

10.14.4 Apprenda Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Apprenda Recent Development

13.15 Fujitsu

10.15.1 Fujitsu Company Details

10.15.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Fujitsu Public Cloud Introduction

10.15.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Public Cloud Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

