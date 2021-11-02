Global PVC Stabilizers Market Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Industry, Business Opportunities & Future Investments to 2025

The PVC stabilizers market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing PVC usage in piping and the increasing plumbing and electrical piping in construction. However, impending global ban on lead stabilizers is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– By type, the lead-based PVC stabilizers segment dominated the market accounting for more than 40% of the market revenue and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the fact that they are cost-effective with excellent stabilizing effect, making them ideal for PVC products with long service life, which have longer fabrication hours.

– The emergence of organic stabilizers is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from the countries, such as China and India.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311011

Key Market Trends

Buildings and Constructions to Dominate the Market

– PVC is strong and lightweight, durable to weathering, rotting, chemical corrosion, and abrasion, versatile, and easy to use, as it can be cut, shaped, welded, and joined in any style. Such characteristics make it an ideal option for many applications, such as pipes, windows, flooring, and roofing.

– Usage of PVC stabilizers in PVC products is crucial in the building and construction industry, as they incorporate critical properties, such as enhanced electrical properties, low water absorption, good cost-to-performance ratio, wide processing range, excellent heat and light stability, and excellent short- and long-term mechanical properties. Lead- and calcium-based stabilizers are some of the prominent PVC stabilizers used in the building and construction industry.

– PVC pipes have been used in building and construction for over 60 years, as they offer valuable energy saving during production, low-cost distribution, and a safe, maintenance-free lifetime of service. These pipes are widely used for pipeline systems for water, waste, and drainage, as they do not suffer from build-up, scaling, corrosion, or pitting, and provide smooth surfaces, reducing energy requirements for pumping.

– PVC flooring has benefits, such as durability, freedom of aesthetic effects, ease in installation, ease of cleaning, and recyclability. Another major application in the building and construction industry where PVC is widely used is in roofing, as PVC roofing requires low maintenance and lasts more than 30 years.

– The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world and is growing at a healthy rate, owing to the growing population, increase in middle-class incomes, and urbanization. Countries, such as India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea, owing to their business potential, have become hosts to numerous national and international events. This, coupled with the entry of major construction players from the European Union into lucrative markets in countries, like India, has further fueled the growth of the construction industry.

– Hence, with the growing building and construction sector, the demand for PVC stabilizers is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has the highest share in the market, the Asia-Pacific region is also likely to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

– In Asia-Pacific, China provides the major market for the PVC stabilizers of the regional market share. The Chinese automotive industry is the largest market, globally, and the electrical and electronics market has been growing at a higher rate, which has also driven the Chinese PVC market. Furthermore, the Chinese automotive industry is the largest market, globally, and the electrical and electronics market has been growing at a higher rate, which has also driven the Chinese PVC market.

– The growth of the Indian PVC market is expected to be led by the rising construction of the much required residential units and growing demand for PVC pipes and fittings in the agricultural sector, to bring in more area under cultivation. This huge demand and consumption may drive the Indian PVC stabilizer market in the coming years.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in countries like China and India, the demand for PVC Stabilizers is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in the expansion of the global PVC stabilizers market.

Competitive Landscape

The PVC stabilizers market is a highly fragmented and heavily focused on research and innovation. The major companies include Baerlocher GmbH, Songwon, Adeka Corporation, Reagens SPA, and Galata Chemicals, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Chemson Polymer Additive AG

– Valtris Specialty Chemicals (Akcros Chemicals Ltd)

– Baerlocher GmbH

– Reagens SpA

– Pau Tai Industrial Corporation

– Songwon Industrial Company Limited

– Sun Ace

– Adeka Corporation

– PMC Group Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/pvc-stabilizers-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing PVC Usage in Piping

4.1.2 Increasing Plumbing and Electrical Piping in Construction

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Impending Global Ban on Lead Stabilizers

4.2.2 Fluctuating Raw Materials Prices

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Calcium-based

5.1.2 Lead-based

5.1.3 Tin-based

5.1.4 Barium-based

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Building and Construction

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.4 Packaging

5.2.5 Footwear

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chemson Polymer Additive AG

6.4.2 Valtris Specialty Chemicals (Akcros Chemicals Ltd)

6.4.3 Baerlocher GmbH

6.4.4 Reagens SpA

6.4.5 Pau Tai Industrial Corporation

6.4.6 Songwon Industrial Company Limited

6.4.7 Sun Ace

6.4.8 Adeka Corporation

6.4.9 PMC Group Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emergence of Organic Stabilizers

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311011

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155