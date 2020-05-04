Global Radio Frequency (Rf) Components Market Growth with Worldwide Industrial Analysis to 2019-2026

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

Global radio frequency (RF) components market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 51.88 billion witnessing a healthy CAGR of 15.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising adoption of smartphones, tablets, drones and other smart devices, rising adoption of 4G and 5G networks, increasing use of wireless communication devices in defence and healthcare along with technological advancements and innovations in radio frequency components.

Key Market Competitors: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the radio frequency (RF) components market are AIXTRON, NXP Semiconductors., Broadcom., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated., STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics Corporation., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., WIN Semiconductors, Seiko Epson Corp., Tektronix, Inc., Microsemi, Qorvo, Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., RDA Microelectronics, Danaher., Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd., amongst others.

This report studies Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Conducts Overall Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market By Components (Filters, Duplexer, Power Amplifiers, Antenna Switches, Modulators and Demodulators, Others), Application (Cellular Phones, Tablets And Notebooks, SMART TVs, STB), Modules (TX Module, RX Module, Antenna Switch Module, Duplexer + PA Module, Multi Duplexer Module, RX + Duplexer Module), Material (Silicon, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide, Nitride), End-Users (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Wireless Communication, Military), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Important Questions Answered in this Report:-

What is the growth potential of the Global Radio Frequency (Rf) Components Market? Which company is currently leading the Global Radio Frequency (Rf) Components Market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period? What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years? Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share? How will the competitive landscape change in future? What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes? What will be the total production and consumption in the Global Radio Frequency (Rf) Components Market by 2026? Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the Global Radio Frequency (Rf) Components Market? Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Market Definition: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

Radio frequency refers to any wireless electromagnetic signal whose frequency lies within the range of ~3 kHz and 300 GHz. They are used as a form of communication or radar signals. The oscillations or the number of times (frequency) that is required by a communication device for efficient working is referred to as radio frequency components. These components include filters, duplexer, power amplifiers, antenna switches, modulators and demodulators, amongst others. They lower the cost of component manufacturing as they unite digital and analog electronics into a single chip.

Market Drivers:

Rising penetration and adoption of smartphones, smartwatch, tablets, drones would boost the growth of this market

The advancements in telecom communication and the vast adoption of 3G and 4G networks accelerates the growth of RF components

Rising popularity of wireless connections and internet

Innovations in RF technologies offer products with enhance features and paving the design for next generation products

Increase in the number of government regulations in favour of RF components markets boosts its growth

Improvements and development of wireless infrastructure which ensures better connectivity, thereby enhancing the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High price of raw materials that are required for manufacturing radio frequency hinders the growth of this market

Stiff competition from established competitors makes it difficult for new entrants, which in turn hamper the growth of the market

High cost of initial investments by vendors restrains its growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2015, AAC Technologies, a global provider of RF components for the electronic devices, acquired WiSpry Inc, a leading company that supplies tuneable RF for the wireless industry. With this acquisition, AAC technologies would boost its position in providing RF solutions to their customers, and would enable AAC Technologies to build new and innovative components. It would merge WiSpry Inc.’s expertise and increase knowledge in tuneable RF products, along with its own widespread research & development and original equipment manufacturer relationships to become the global leader in RF components and antennas

In April 2019, Qorvo, a leading manufacturer of radio frequency system for semiconductors, entered into an affirmative agreement to acquire the business of Active-Semi International, Inc., the supplier of programmable analog power solutions to expertise in power management and power efficiency. With this acquisition, Qorvo would expand its current product portfolio in RF and would broaden its market to new customers. The merger of Active-Semi’s technologies would expertise in analog solutions and Qorvo’s leading technology and product portfolio would provide Qorvo with enhanced opportunity for growth in 5G infrastructure

Competitive Analysis: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

Global radio frequency (RF) components market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Radio frequency (RF) components market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

