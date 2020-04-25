Global Real-Time Payments Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2025 Just Published

The ‘Global Real-Time Payments Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Real-Time Payments Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-Time Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

Real time payments – also known as realtime payments , instant payments or immediate payments– are defined by the Euro Retail Payments Board (ERPB) as electronic retail payment solutions that are available.

In 2018, the global Real-Time Payments market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

FIS

Fiserv

PayPal

Wirecard

Mastercard

Worldline

Temenos

Visa

Apple

Alipay (Ant Financial)

Global Payments

Capegemini

Icon Solutions

REPAY

IntegraPay

SIA

Obopay

Ripple

Pelican

Finastra

Nets

FSS

INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS

Montran

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and eCommerce

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

