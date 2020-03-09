Global Ring Pull Caps Market to see strong growth and various Market opportunities during forecasts period

“Ongoing Trends of Ring Pull Caps Market :-



The ring pull caps were initially introduced with the beer glass bottles. At present, the beer segment is estimated to account for around 3/4th of the global market share and further projected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Although, the ring pull caps have the highest penetration in the beer packaging industry, less than 5% of beer glass bottles have the ring pull caps as a closure and majority of them still have the metal crown caps on the top. The ring pull caps are provided with oxygen scavenger liner for the beer glass bottles to preserve the quality of the beer for a longer time period and results in longer shelf life for the beer.

Major Key Players of the Ring Pull Caps Market are:

Finn-Korkki Oy, The TNN Development Limited, Fuzhou SKT Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Changjiang Lids Co., Ltd, Pelliconi & C. SPA, Nippon Closures Co. Ltd, World Bottling Cap, LLC, Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Major Types of Ring Pull Caps covered are:

Aluminum, Steel.

Major Applications of Ring Pull Caps covered are:

Beer, Soft drinks, Others (wine, Juices, etc.).

