Global road safety market 2020 Astonishing Growth | Sensys Gatso Group AB, American Traffic Solutions, 3M, Redflex Traffic Systems

The latest business intelligence report Published by Data Bridge Market research with titled "Road Safety Market". Global road safety market is expected to reach register a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This comprehensive report gives better market perspective in terms of future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviours.

Global road safety market is expected to reach register a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Road Safety Market

Some of the major players operating in this market include Jenoptik, Kapsch AG, Sensys Gatso Group AB, American Traffic Solutions, 3M, Redflex Traffic Systems, INC., FLIR SYSTEMS, INC., Motorola Solutions, INC., Idemia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Information Engineering Group Inc. Swarco AG, Conduent, INC., and Saferoad Holding ASA.

Key Segmentation: Road Safety Market

By Solution (Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, Incident Detection System, Bus Lane Compliance, Automated Solutions, Process Violations, Passenger Data Processing, Semi-Automated Solutions, and Others), Service (Professional and Managed ), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, Jenoptik has launched new traffic solution at TRAFFEX show. The traffic solution consists of new spot speed and red light product.

In March, Jenoptik has launched average speed enforcement system named as SPECS3 VECTOR at TRAFFEX show. SPECS3 VECTOR is designed to reduce the road accident caused by high speed.

In October, FLIR Systems Inc. has launched new system for surveillance drones. Mainly it is designed for military and government agencies.

In April, Motorola Solutions launched public safety mobile applications for communication and collaboration.

