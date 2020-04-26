Global Robotics Software Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity, Future Forecast to 2026, Top-Players, Driver, Regional Outlook & Industry Research Report

This report focuses on the global Robotics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robotics Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

KUKA Robotics

Staubli

UiPath

Metrologic Group

ISRA VISION

New River Kinematics

NordiaSoft

Aerotech, Inc.

Softomotive

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Robot Development Software

Robot Programming Software

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive & Aerospace

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Oil & Gas

Packaging Industries

Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robotics Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Robotics Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Robotics Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Robot Development Software

1.4.3 Robot Programming Software

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Robotics Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Automotive & Aerospace

1.5.3 Food & Beverage

1.5.4 Electronics

1.5.5 Healthcare & Life Sciences

1.5.6 Oil & Gas

1.5.7 Packaging Industries

1.5.8 Logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Robotics Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Robotics Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Robotics Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Robotics Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Robotics Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Robotics Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Robotics Software Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Robotics Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Robotics Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Robotics Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Robotics Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Robotics Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Robotics Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Robotics Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Robotics Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Robotics Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Robotics Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Robotics Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Robotics Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Robotics Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Robotics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Robotics Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Robotics Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Robotics Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Robotics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Robotics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Robotics Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Robotics Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Robotics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Robotics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Robotics Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Robotics Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Robotics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Robotics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Robotics Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Robotics Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Robotics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Robotics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Robotics Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Robotics Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Robotics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Robotics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Robotics Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Robotics Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Robotics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Robotics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Robotics Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Robotics Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Robotics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Robotics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 KUKA Robotics

13.1.1 KUKA Robotics Company Details

13.1.2 KUKA Robotics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 KUKA Robotics Robotics Software Introduction

13.1.4 KUKA Robotics Revenue in Robotics Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 KUKA Robotics Recent Development

13.2 Staubli

13.2.1 Staubli Company Details

13.2.2 Staubli Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Staubli Robotics Software Introduction

13.2.4 Staubli Revenue in Robotics Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Staubli Recent Development

13.3 UiPath

13.3.1 UiPath Company Details

13.3.2 UiPath Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 UiPath Robotics Software Introduction

13.3.4 UiPath Revenue in Robotics Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 UiPath Recent Development

13.4 Metrologic Group

13.4.1 Metrologic Group Company Details

13.4.2 Metrologic Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Metrologic Group Robotics Software Introduction

13.4.4 Metrologic Group Revenue in Robotics Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Metrologic Group Recent Development

13.5 ISRA VISION

13.5.1 ISRA VISION Company Details

13.5.2 ISRA VISION Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 ISRA VISION Robotics Software Introduction

13.5.4 ISRA VISION Revenue in Robotics Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 ISRA VISION Recent Development

13.6 New River Kinematics

13.6.1 New River Kinematics Company Details

13.6.2 New River Kinematics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 New River Kinematics Robotics Software Introduction

13.6.4 New River Kinematics Revenue in Robotics Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 New River Kinematics Recent Development

13.7 NordiaSoft

13.7.1 NordiaSoft Company Details

13.7.2 NordiaSoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 NordiaSoft Robotics Software Introduction

13.7.4 NordiaSoft Revenue in Robotics Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 NordiaSoft Recent Development

13.8 Aerotech, Inc.

13.8.1 Aerotech, Inc. Company Details

13.8.2 Aerotech, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Aerotech, Inc. Robotics Software Introduction

13.8.4 Aerotech, Inc. Revenue in Robotics Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Aerotech, Inc. Recent Development

13.9 Softomotive

13.9.1 Softomotive Company Details

13.9.2 Softomotive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Softomotive Robotics Software Introduction

13.9.4 Softomotive Revenue in Robotics Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Softomotive Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

