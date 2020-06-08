Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Roofing Underlying Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Roofing Underlying Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A roofing underlying materials is the layer of waterproofing material that goes on your roof. It’s laid under the shingles or roofing materials as the last line of defense against inclement weather. More commonly known as “felt paper,” roof underlayment is mainly a roll of paper or fiberglass that is covered by asphalt and other waterproofing materials.

The residential segment is currently the biggest contributor to the global market for roofing underlying materials. The residential segment accounted for a market share of almost 56.61% in the international market in the year 2016. In terms of product type, the segment of Modified Asphalt Roofing Underlying accounted for a share of over 49.5% in terms of revenue in the global market in 2016. This segment is also expected to remain the dominant product segment from 2016 to 2022.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of roofing underlying materials, with a consumption market share nearly 51.21% in 2016. The second place is North America; following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share 19.69% in 2016. Europe’s market share is slightly smaller than North America. In the future, Middle East and Africa and South America are also expected to show a healthy growth and will benefit from overall developments in the residential construction segment.

In 2019, the global Roofing Underlying Materials market size was US$ 14560 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Roofing Underlying Materials market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Roofing Underlying Materials industry.

The research report studies the Roofing Underlying Materials market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Roofing Underlying Materials market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Roofing Underlying Materials market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Roofing Underlying Materials market: Segment Analysis

The global Roofing Underlying Materials market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Roofing Underlying Materials market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Roofing Underlying Materials market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Asphalt-Saturated Felt Roofing Underlying

Modified Asphalt Roofing Underlying

Non-bitumen Synthetic Roofing Underlying

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Non-Residential

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Roofing Underlying Materials market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Roofing Underlying Materials key manufacturers in this market include:

GAF

DuPont

Carlisle

Soprema Group

Renolit

Sika

CertainTeed

Oriental Yuhong

Owens Corning

TehnoNICOL

Atlas Roofing

Hongyuan Waterproof

Fosroc

CKS

Joaboa Technology

TAMKO Building Products

Bauder

Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

Hangzhou Jinwu

Yuhong Waterproof

Polyglass

Yuwang Group

IKO Industries

