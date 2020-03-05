Global Safety and Security Telematics Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity, Future Forecast to 2026, Top-Players, Driver, Regional Outlook & Industry Research Report

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4218247

This report focuses on the global Safety and Security Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Safety and Security Telematics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AirIQ

OnStar

ETAS Group

Agero

WebTech Wireless

Qualcomm

DigiCore Holdings

Wireless Matrix

Trimble Transport & Logistics

Minda

Technoton

AST MSL

Boat Command

Sentinel Marine Solutions

Navis

Cybernetica

ki2 Infotech

Market Spectrum

Traxens

Metocean

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embedded

Portable

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Government and Utilities

Safety and Security

Logistics and Distribution

Manufacturing

Automotive

Marine

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Safety and Security Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Safety and Security Telematics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Safety and Security Telematics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Safety and Security Telematics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Safety and Security Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Embedded

1.4.3 Portable

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Safety and Security Telematics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Government and Utilities

1.5.3 Safety and Security

1.5.4 Logistics and Distribution

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Marine

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Safety and Security Telematics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Safety and Security Telematics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Safety and Security Telematics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Safety and Security Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Safety and Security Telematics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Safety and Security Telematics Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Safety and Security Telematics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Safety and Security Telematics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Safety and Security Telematics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Safety and Security Telematics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Safety and Security Telematics Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Safety and Security Telematics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Safety and Security Telematics Revenue in 2019

3.3 Safety and Security Telematics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Safety and Security Telematics Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Safety and Security Telematics Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Safety and Security Telematics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Safety and Security Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Safety and Security Telematics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Safety and Security Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Safety and Security Telematics Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Safety and Security Telematics Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Safety and Security Telematics Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Safety and Security Telematics Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Safety and Security Telematics Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Safety and Security Telematics Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Safety and Security Telematics Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Safety and Security Telematics Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Safety and Security Telematics Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Safety and Security Telematics Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Safety and Security Telematics Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Safety and Security Telematics Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Safety and Security Telematics Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Safety and Security Telematics Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Safety and Security Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 AirIQ

13.1.1 AirIQ Company Details

13.1.2 AirIQ Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AirIQ Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

13.1.4 AirIQ Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AirIQ Recent Development

13.2 OnStar

13.2.1 OnStar Company Details

13.2.2 OnStar Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 OnStar Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

13.2.4 OnStar Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 OnStar Recent Development

13.3 ETAS Group

13.3.1 ETAS Group Company Details

13.3.2 ETAS Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 ETAS Group Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

13.3.4 ETAS Group Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 ETAS Group Recent Development

13.4 Agero

13.4.1 Agero Company Details

13.4.2 Agero Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Agero Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

13.4.4 Agero Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Agero Recent Development

13.5 WebTech Wireless

13.5.1 WebTech Wireless Company Details

13.5.2 WebTech Wireless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 WebTech Wireless Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

13.5.4 WebTech Wireless Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 WebTech Wireless Recent Development

13.6 Qualcomm

13.6.1 Qualcomm Company Details

13.6.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Qualcomm Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

13.6.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

13.7 DigiCore Holdings

13.7.1 DigiCore Holdings Company Details

13.7.2 DigiCore Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 DigiCore Holdings Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

13.7.4 DigiCore Holdings Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 DigiCore Holdings Recent Development

13.8 Wireless Matrix

13.8.1 Wireless Matrix Company Details

13.8.2 Wireless Matrix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Wireless Matrix Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

13.8.4 Wireless Matrix Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Wireless Matrix Recent Development

13.9 Trimble Transport & Logistics

13.9.1 Trimble Transport & Logistics Company Details

13.9.2 Trimble Transport & Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Trimble Transport & Logistics Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

13.9.4 Trimble Transport & Logistics Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Trimble Transport & Logistics Recent Development

13.10 Minda

13.10.1 Minda Company Details

13.10.2 Minda Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Minda Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

13.10.4 Minda Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Minda Recent Development

13.11 Technoton

10.11.1 Technoton Company Details

10.11.2 Technoton Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Technoton Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

10.11.4 Technoton Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Technoton Recent Development

13.12 AST MSL

10.12.1 AST MSL Company Details

10.12.2 AST MSL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 AST MSL Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

10.12.4 AST MSL Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 AST MSL Recent Development

13.13 Boat Command

10.13.1 Boat Command Company Details

10.13.2 Boat Command Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Boat Command Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

10.13.4 Boat Command Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Boat Command Recent Development

13.14 Sentinel Marine Solutions

10.14.1 Sentinel Marine Solutions Company Details

10.14.2 Sentinel Marine Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Sentinel Marine Solutions Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

10.14.4 Sentinel Marine Solutions Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Sentinel Marine Solutions Recent Development

13.15 Navis

10.15.1 Navis Company Details

10.15.2 Navis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Navis Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

10.15.4 Navis Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Navis Recent Development

13.16 Cybernetica

10.16.1 Cybernetica Company Details

10.16.2 Cybernetica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Cybernetica Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

10.16.4 Cybernetica Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Cybernetica Recent Development

13.17 kiChapter Two: Infotech

10.17.1 kiChapter Two: Infotech Company Details

10.17.2 kiChapter Two: Infotech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 kiChapter Two: Infotech Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

10.17.4 kiChapter Two: Infotech Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 kiChapter Two: Infotech Recent Development

13.18 Market Spectrum

10.18.1 Market Spectrum Company Details

10.18.2 Market Spectrum Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Market Spectrum Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

10.18.4 Market Spectrum Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Market Spectrum Recent Development

13.19 Traxens

10.19.1 Traxens Company Details

10.19.2 Traxens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Traxens Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

10.19.4 Traxens Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Traxens Recent Development

13.20 Metocean

10.20.1 Metocean Company Details

10.20.2 Metocean Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Metocean Safety and Security Telematics Introduction

10.20.4 Metocean Revenue in Safety and Security Telematics Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Metocean Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

