Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Segmentation, Applications, Revenue, Top Players, Ticket Machine, Industry Overview & Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SAP Digital Services Ecosystem development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

International Business Machines

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Capgemini

Tata Consultancy Services

DXC Technology

Infosys

Atos

T-Systems International GmbH

Wipro

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hitachi Systems

Itelligence

HCL Technologies

NTT DATA

PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp)

Tech Mahindra

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ERP

CRM

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecommunication

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SAP Digital Services Ecosystem development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SAP Digital Services Ecosystem are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 ERP

1.4.3 CRM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 IT and Telecommunication

1.5.3 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Revenue in 2019

3.3 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Accenture

13.1.1 Accenture Company Details

13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Accenture SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.2 International Business Machines

13.2.1 International Business Machines Company Details

13.2.2 International Business Machines Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 International Business Machines SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

13.2.4 International Business Machines Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 International Business Machines Recent Development

13.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

13.3.1 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Company Details

13.3.2 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

13.3.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Recent Development

13.4 Capgemini

13.4.1 Capgemini Company Details

13.4.2 Capgemini Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Capgemini SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

13.4.4 Capgemini Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Capgemini Recent Development

13.5 Tata Consultancy Services

13.5.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details

13.5.2 Tata Consultancy Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Tata Consultancy Services SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

13.5.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development

13.6 DXC Technology

13.6.1 DXC Technology Company Details

13.6.2 DXC Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 DXC Technology SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

13.6.4 DXC Technology Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

13.7 Infosys

13.7.1 Infosys Company Details

13.7.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Infosys SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

13.7.4 Infosys Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Infosys Recent Development

13.8 Atos

13.8.1 Atos Company Details

13.8.2 Atos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Atos SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

13.8.4 Atos Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Atos Recent Development

13.9 T-Systems International GmbH

13.9.1 T-Systems International GmbH Company Details

13.9.2 T-Systems International GmbH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 T-Systems International GmbH SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

13.9.4 T-Systems International GmbH Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 T-Systems International GmbH Recent Development

13.10 Wipro

13.10.1 Wipro Company Details

13.10.2 Wipro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Wipro SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

13.10.4 Wipro Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Wipro Recent Development

13.11 Cognizant Technology Solutions

10.11.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Details

10.11.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

10.11.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Recent Development

13.12 Hitachi Systems

10.12.1 Hitachi Systems Company Details

10.12.2 Hitachi Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hitachi Systems SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

10.12.4 Hitachi Systems Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Hitachi Systems Recent Development

13.13 Itelligence

10.13.1 Itelligence Company Details

10.13.2 Itelligence Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Itelligence SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

10.13.4 Itelligence Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Itelligence Recent Development

13.14 HCL Technologies

10.14.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

10.14.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 HCL Technologies SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

10.14.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

13.15 NTT DATA

10.15.1 NTT DATA Company Details

10.15.2 NTT DATA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 NTT DATA SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

10.15.4 NTT DATA Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 NTT DATA Recent Development

13.16 PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp)

10.16.1 PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp) Company Details

10.16.2 PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp) SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

10.16.4 PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp) Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp) Recent Development

13.17 Tech Mahindra

10.17.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

10.17.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Tech Mahindra SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction

10.17.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

