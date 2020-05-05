Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market 2020 Trends Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Recent Strategic Initiative and Regional Demand Overview 2024

Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market revenue. A detailed explanation of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.

On global level Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2677069

SBAS systems are geosynchronous satellite systems that provide services for improving the accuracy, integrity and availability of basic SBAS signals.

SBAS assist existing global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) by improving their performance and compensating their drawbacks. They provide accuracy, integrity, reliability, and availability. Higher performance of GNSS assures aircrafts better flight navigation, furthering utmost travel safety. Due to this, SBAS are classified as primary navigation equipment, thus propelling the market. Many countries have launched their own SBAS to increase aviation-safety.

Over the past few years, Satellite Based Augmentation Systems have evolved rapidly. Evidently, the prominent players (mentioned above) are their driving force and bring about technological innovations to enhance their performance.

Accrediting the seminal work of key vendors and market traction, SBAS display multiple prospects worldwide. ‘Market Research Future’ recently published a report, according to which the global satellite based augmentation systems market is estimated to ascend enormously by 2023, recording a CAGR of 5% during 2018 to 2023.

The increase in airport development and modernization projects is the key driver for the growth of this market. The recent growth in air traffic, both passenger, and cargo has resulted in the expansion and modernization of existing airports. The expansion and modernization of existing airports are expected to bolster the demand for an effective satellite-based augmentation system, which will aid in managing traffic and aircraft movement.

Other driving factors of the SBAS industry are higher demand for efficient systems to improve aviation security coupled with expansion across airports and ATC infrastructure. Simultaneously, renovation of airports worldwide along with the bootstrapping of systems has escorted the SBAS market in ascending further. Governmental initiatives & investments also foster market growth.

Satellite based augmentation systems also widen the scope of GNSS in geodetic engineering, precision farming, and on road vehicle fleet management. This extended area of application provides impetus to the demand for SBAS, raising the market size.

Upcoming trends such as the growing implementation of satellite-based navigation system are rapidly gaining popularity as they help to shorten the route taken by aircrafts. A satellite-based navigation system uses GPS technology to shorten routes and allows aircrafts to fly closer together with greater safety margins. Advantages like high fuel savings, fewer traffic delays, and its ability to reduce the flight time are envisaged to result in its augmented adoption during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 650 million by 2024, from US$ 480 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

WAAS

EGNOS

GAGAN

SDCM

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Aviation

Maritime

Road & Rail

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Raytheon Company

Mitsubishi

Thales

Airbus

SES

Space Systems Loral

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-satellite-based-augmentation-systems-sbas-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 WAAS

2.2.2 EGNOS

2.2.3 MSAS

2.2.4 GAGAN

2.2.5 SDCM

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Aviation

2.4.2 Maritime

2.4.3 Road & Rail

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) by Players

3.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) by Regions

4.1 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) by Countries

7.2 Europe Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Raytheon Company

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Product Offered

11.1.3 Raytheon Company Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Raytheon Company News

11.2 Mitsubishi

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Mitsubishi Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Mitsubishi News

11.3 Thales

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Thales Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Thales News

11.4 Airbus

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Product Offered

11.4.3 Airbus Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Airbus News

11.5 SES

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Product Offered

11.5.3 SES Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SES News

11.6 Space Systems Loral

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Product Offered

11.6.3 Space Systems Loral Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Space Systems Loral News

…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2677069

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155