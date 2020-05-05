Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Research Report 2020 By Product, Type, End User, Region-Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2024

Global Sea Freight Forwarding market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Sea Freight Forwarding players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Sea Freight Forwarding market revenue. A detailed explanation of Sea Freight Forwarding potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Sea Freight Forwarding industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.

On global level Sea Freight Forwarding industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Sea Freight Forwarding market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Sea Freight Forwarding players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.

Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.

The Sea Freight Forwarding market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty-nine players accounts about 67% of the total revenue in 2016.

2 The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans ,DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2017. The next is DHL Group and Sinotrans.

3 There are mainly three type service of Sea Freight Forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.

4 Geographically, the global Sea Freight Forwarding market has been segmented into North America, EU, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The EU held the largest share in the global Sea Freight Forwarding market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is North America and China.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sea Freight Forwarding market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 76400 million by 2024, from US$ 66300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Sea Freight Forwarding business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sea Freight Forwarding market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Sea Freight Forwarding value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

Sinotrans

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Dachser

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

UPS Supply Chain

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

CJ Korea Express

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

NNR Global Logistics

Dimerco

Toll Holdings

Pilot Freight Services

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sea Freight Forwarding market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sea Freight Forwarding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sea Freight Forwarding players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sea Freight Forwarding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Sea Freight Forwarding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full Container Load (FCL)

2.2.2 Less-than container load (LCL)

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Sea Freight Forwarding Segment by Application

2.4.1 Agricultural

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Beverage

2.4.4 Electronic

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Sea Freight Forwarding by Players

3.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Sea Freight Forwarding by Regions

4.1 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sea Freight Forwarding by Countries

7.2 Europe Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Sea Freight Forwarding by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Forecast

10.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Kuehne + Nagel

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel News

11.2 DHL Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.2.3 DHL Group Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 DHL Group News

11.3 Sinotrans

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.3.3 Sinotrans Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Sinotrans News

11.4 DB Schenker Logistics

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.4.3 DB Schenker Logistics Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 DB Schenker Logistics News

11.5 GEODIS

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.5.3 GEODIS Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 GEODIS News

11.6 Panalpina

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.6.3 Panalpina Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Panalpina News

11.7 DSV

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.7.3 DSV Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 DSV News

11.8 Bolloré Logistics

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.8.3 Bolloré Logistics Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Bolloré Logistics News

11.9 Expeditors

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.9.3 Expeditors Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Expeditors News

11.10 Dachser

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.10.3 Dachser Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Dachser News

11.11 Nippon Express

11.12 CEVA Logistics

11.13 Pantos Logistics

11.14 Agility Logistics

11.15 Hellmann

11.16 Damco

11.17 KWE

11.18 Hitachi Transport

11.19 UPS Supply Chain

11.20 Sankyu

11.21 Kerry Logistics

11.22 Logwin

11.23 CJ Korea Express

11.24 C.H.Robinson

11.25 Yusen Logistics

11.26 NNR Global Logistics

11.27 Dimerco

11.28 Toll Holdings

11.29 Pilot Freight Services

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

