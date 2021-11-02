Global Silicon Metal Market: Size, Share, Revenue, Consumption-Growth, Opportunities, Trends, Key Players and Regional Outlook Till 2025

The market for silicon metal is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5%, during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand for aluminum-silicon alloys. High-cost of production is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Semiconductor application dominated the market, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Rising demand for solar panel in Asia-Pacific is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Semiconductor Application

– Silicon is commonly used as a semiconductor in electronics: devices, such as printed circuit boards, transistors, integrated circuits, and many more, due to its properties that help in achieving the desired conductive efficiency.

– Silicon conducts electricity under some conditions, and acts as an insulator under others.

– Silicon’s electrical properties can be modified through a process called doping. These characteristics make it an ideal material for making transistors, which amplify electrical signals.

– Silicon wafer is the most common type of electronic components that are used in numerous electronic devices.

– Silicon possesses a moderate energy band gap of 1.12eV at 0 K. This makes silicon a stable element when compared to Germanium, and reduces the chance of leakage current.

– In the recent times, research has been conducted in the field of silicon photonics, which combines the photonics and electronics to create ultra-fast optical data processing.

– Owing to the aforementioned reasons, the usage of silicon metals in semiconductor application is increasing, globally.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share.

– China is the world’s largest producer of silicon. According to the silicon branch of China Non-ferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA), China wants to reposition its domestic silicon metal sector as a strategic source of raw material for the nation, due to the persistent overseas anti-dumping policies imposed against import of silicon from China.

– The Chinese silicon metal sector has a high energy and resource consuming, along with high polluting industry. Although some regional governments have preferential policies for their local silicon players to lift their completeness, due to expected limited room for a further fall in rigid costs, domestic silicon prices are likely to be stable in the future.

– There exists a strong competition among various key Chinese silicon production zones, especially between Yunnan Province, Central China, and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Northwest China. The Yunnan government has cut power costs in the region, to enhance its competitiveness and output.

– The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The silicon metal market is partially consolidated. The major companies include Ferroglobe, Mississippi Silicon, RIMA Group, Sil’tronix Silicon Technologies, and Silicon Metal Industries, among others.

