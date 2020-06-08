Global Silicon Metal Powder Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Silicon Metal Powder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Silicon Metal Powder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Silicon metal powder, also known as industrial silicon powder, is silver gray or dark gray powder, with metal luster. Its high melting point, good heat resistance, high resistivity, is highly resistant to oxidation, known as the “Industrial MSG” indispensable basic raw material for many high-tech industries.

In 2015, the global Silicon Metal Powder market is led by China and Europe. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of Silicon Metal Powder are concentrated in H.C. Starck, Elkem, Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon, Neoplant, Micron Metals, Zhongcheng Silicon. Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon is the world leader, holding 12.27% production market share in 2015.

In 2019, the global Silicon Metal Powder market size was US$ 976 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Silicon Metal Powder market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Silicon Metal Powder industry.

Global Silicon Metal Powder market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Silicon Metal Powder market: Segment Analysis

Global Silicon Metal Powder market: Regional Analysis

Global Silicon Metal Powder market: Key Players

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Metallurgical Grade Silicon Metal Powder

Chemical Grade Silicon Metal Powder

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Refractories and Powder Metallurgy Industry

Metallurgical Foundry Industry

Organic Silicon Chemical Industry

High-tech Fields

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Silicon Metal Powder key manufacturers in this market include:

H.C. Starck

Elkem

Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon

Neoplant

Micron Metals

Zhongcheng Silicon

Minhang Silicon

Dadi Zelin Silicon

Yinfeng Silicon Products

Pengcheng Guangfu

Zhong Yu Jin Ming Silicon

Mingrui Siliocon

ABSCO

RW silicium

VestaSi

S+A Blackwell

Sanhui Naihuo

CNPC Powder

Anyang Yuda Silicon

Yafei Alloy

Jiuzhou Silicon

BAIDAO

