Global Smart Helmet Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends And Forecasts To 2024

The global smart helmet market is segmented into product such as full helmet, half helmet and smart hard hat. Among these segments, full helmet segment is expected to occupy the top position in the market. The rise of the full helmet segment is backed by efficient design and integration of leading motorcycle communication technology. Moreover, increasing sale of motorcycles across the globe is anticipated to foster the growth of the market.

Global smart helmet market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global smart helmet market is anticipated to showcase significant revenue growth by the end of 2024. The market is expected to expand on the back of rising safety and security concerns.

The motorcycle bluetooth communication system segment by accessories is estimated to attain high growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the motorcycle bluetooth communication system segment is expected to account for the largest share of revenue across the globe. Factors such as high prevalence of accidents while talking through mobile phones are expected to propel the growth of this segment.

Request a Sample Copy of Concerned Market Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-343

Rising Safety and Security Concerns

Rising figures of accidental death is expected to foster the growth of the global smart helmet market. Additionally, increasing safety concern among the population is anticipated to substantially raise the demand for smart helmet. Moreover, stringent government regulation regarding the road safety in developed regions is expected to bolster the market of smart helmets.

Massive Production and Sale of Motorcycle

Spiked growth in the demand and registration of motorcycle is expected to supplement the growth of the smart helmet market. For instance, As per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, two wheeler vehicles sale registered a growth of 6.89% in April 2017 as compared to April 2016. These factors are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the Asia and global smart helmet market.

In contrast, high cost of smart helmet and availability of alternative motorbike helmet are believed to dampen the growth of the smart helmet market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/smart-helmet-market-global-demand-analysis-opportunity-outlook-2024/343

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smart helmet market which includes company profiling of Nand Logic, Forcite, LifeBEAM, Skully, 360fly, Sena technologies Inc., DAQRI, JARVISH, FUSAR, Jager HelmX Smart helmets, Fusar Technologies, BABAALI. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global smart helmet market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: [+1 646 586 9123]

U.K. Phone: [+44 203 608 591]

Our Recently Published Report On Market Watch @

Smart Helmet Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends And Forecasts To 2024

Handheld Imagers Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.0% by 2024

Steel Pipes Market Anticipated to Reach a Value of 79.9 Mn Metric Tons by 2024

Anti-theft Luggage Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2017-2024

OTC Consumer Health Products Market Projected to Worth USD 40.7 Billion by 2024

Digital Course Recorder Market Rise at CAGR of 5.4% by 2024