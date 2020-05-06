Global Smart Pill Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players – Research Forecasts To 2025

Smart Pills Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The smart pills report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this smart pills report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the smart pills report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Key Drivers: Global Smart Pill Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global smart pills market are growing use of smart pills to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for adoption of smart pills for various application and technological advancements in smart pills services.

High cost of smart pills product and services and lack of integration standards for smart pills are hampering the growth of the market.

KEY POINTS:

Medtronic is going to dominate the Asia-Pacific smart pills market followed by Otsuka Holdings Company Limited, Olympus Corporation.

The capsule endoscopy segment is dominating the global smart pills market with the highest CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Smart Pill Market

By Product Type

(Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices),

Service

(Institutional Care, Homecare)

By Application

(Capsule Endoscopy, Drug Delivery, Patient Monitoring of Cancer),

By Disease Indication

(Occult GI Bleeding, Crohn’s Disease, Small Bowel Tumors, Celiac Disease, Inherited Polyposis Syndromes, Mental Disorders),

By Type

(Multiparameter Monitoring, Single Parameter Monitoring),

By End User

(Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Others),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

