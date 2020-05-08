Global Software Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2026

This information about the ‘Global Software Outsourcing Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2026 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2026. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Software Outsourcing market.

This report covers Software Outsourcing market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Software Outsourcing market for each and every application.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4227655

This report focuses on the global Software Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

HCL Technologies

HPE

IBM

TCS

Oracle

Cognizant

Infosys

CapGemini

NTT Data

Sodexo

ACS

ISS

Bleum

Neusoft

Inspur

ValueCoders

Kanda

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure Outsourcing

Application Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Enterprise

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-software-outsourcing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Software Outsourcing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Infrastructure Outsourcing

1.4.3 Application Outsourcing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Software Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Software Outsourcing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Software Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software Outsourcing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Software Outsourcing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Software Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Software Outsourcing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Software Outsourcing Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Software Outsourcing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Software Outsourcing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Software Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Software Outsourcing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Software Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Software Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Software Outsourcing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Software Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Software Outsourcing Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Software Outsourcing Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Software Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Software Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Software Outsourcing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Software Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Accenture

13.1.1 Accenture Company Details

13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Accenture Software Outsourcing Introduction

13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.2 HCL Technologies

13.2.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

13.2.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 HCL Technologies Software Outsourcing Introduction

13.2.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

13.3 HPE

13.3.1 HPE Company Details

13.3.2 HPE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 HPE Software Outsourcing Introduction

13.3.4 HPE Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 HPE Recent Development

13.4 IBM

13.4.1 IBM Company Details

13.4.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 IBM Software Outsourcing Introduction

13.4.4 IBM Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 IBM Recent Development

13.5 TCS

13.5.1 TCS Company Details

13.5.2 TCS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 TCS Software Outsourcing Introduction

13.5.4 TCS Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 TCS Recent Development

13.6 Oracle

13.6.1 Oracle Company Details

13.6.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Oracle Software Outsourcing Introduction

13.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.7 Cognizant

13.7.1 Cognizant Company Details

13.7.2 Cognizant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Cognizant Software Outsourcing Introduction

13.7.4 Cognizant Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cognizant Recent Development

13.8 Infosys

13.8.1 Infosys Company Details

13.8.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Infosys Software Outsourcing Introduction

13.8.4 Infosys Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Infosys Recent Development

13.9 CapGemini

13.9.1 CapGemini Company Details

13.9.2 CapGemini Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 CapGemini Software Outsourcing Introduction

13.9.4 CapGemini Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 CapGemini Recent Development

13.10 NTT Data

13.10.1 NTT Data Company Details

13.10.2 NTT Data Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 NTT Data Software Outsourcing Introduction

13.10.4 NTT Data Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 NTT Data Recent Development

13.11 Sodexo

10.11.1 Sodexo Company Details

10.11.2 Sodexo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sodexo Software Outsourcing Introduction

10.11.4 Sodexo Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Sodexo Recent Development

13.12 ACS

10.12.1 ACS Company Details

10.12.2 ACS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 ACS Software Outsourcing Introduction

10.12.4 ACS Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 ACS Recent Development

13.13 ISS

10.13.1 ISS Company Details

10.13.2 ISS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 ISS Software Outsourcing Introduction

10.13.4 ISS Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 ISS Recent Development

13.14 Bleum

10.14.1 Bleum Company Details

10.14.2 Bleum Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Bleum Software Outsourcing Introduction

10.14.4 Bleum Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Bleum Recent Development

13.15 Neusoft

10.15.1 Neusoft Company Details

10.15.2 Neusoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Neusoft Software Outsourcing Introduction

10.15.4 Neusoft Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Neusoft Recent Development

13.16 Inspur

10.16.1 Inspur Company Details

10.16.2 Inspur Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Inspur Software Outsourcing Introduction

10.16.4 Inspur Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Inspur Recent Development

13.17 ValueCoders

10.17.1 ValueCoders Company Details

10.17.2 ValueCoders Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 ValueCoders Software Outsourcing Introduction

10.17.4 ValueCoders Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 ValueCoders Recent Development

13.18 Kanda

10.18.1 Kanda Company Details

10.18.2 Kanda Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Kanda Software Outsourcing Introduction

10.18.4 Kanda Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Kanda Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4227655

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155