Global Software Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2026
This information about the ‘Global Software Outsourcing Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2026 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2026. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Software Outsourcing market.
This report covers Software Outsourcing market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Software Outsourcing market for each and every application.
This report focuses on the global Software Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
HCL Technologies
HPE
IBM
TCS
Oracle
Cognizant
Infosys
CapGemini
NTT Data
Sodexo
ACS
ISS
Bleum
Neusoft
Inspur
ValueCoders
Kanda
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Infrastructure Outsourcing
Application Outsourcing
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Enterprise
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Software Outsourcing Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Software Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Infrastructure Outsourcing
1.4.3 Application Outsourcing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Software Outsourcing Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Software Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Software Outsourcing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Software Outsourcing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Software Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Software Outsourcing Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Software Outsourcing Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Software Outsourcing Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Software Outsourcing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Software Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Software Outsourcing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Software Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Software Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Software Outsourcing Revenue in 2019
3.3 Software Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Software Outsourcing Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Software Outsourcing Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Software Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Software Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Software Outsourcing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Software Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Software Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Software Outsourcing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Software Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Software Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Accenture
13.1.1 Accenture Company Details
13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Accenture Software Outsourcing Introduction
13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.2 HCL Technologies
13.2.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
13.2.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 HCL Technologies Software Outsourcing Introduction
13.2.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
13.3 HPE
13.3.1 HPE Company Details
13.3.2 HPE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 HPE Software Outsourcing Introduction
13.3.4 HPE Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 HPE Recent Development
13.4 IBM
13.4.1 IBM Company Details
13.4.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 IBM Software Outsourcing Introduction
13.4.4 IBM Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 IBM Recent Development
13.5 TCS
13.5.1 TCS Company Details
13.5.2 TCS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 TCS Software Outsourcing Introduction
13.5.4 TCS Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 TCS Recent Development
13.6 Oracle
13.6.1 Oracle Company Details
13.6.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Oracle Software Outsourcing Introduction
13.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.7 Cognizant
13.7.1 Cognizant Company Details
13.7.2 Cognizant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Cognizant Software Outsourcing Introduction
13.7.4 Cognizant Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Cognizant Recent Development
13.8 Infosys
13.8.1 Infosys Company Details
13.8.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Infosys Software Outsourcing Introduction
13.8.4 Infosys Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Infosys Recent Development
13.9 CapGemini
13.9.1 CapGemini Company Details
13.9.2 CapGemini Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 CapGemini Software Outsourcing Introduction
13.9.4 CapGemini Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 CapGemini Recent Development
13.10 NTT Data
13.10.1 NTT Data Company Details
13.10.2 NTT Data Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 NTT Data Software Outsourcing Introduction
13.10.4 NTT Data Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 NTT Data Recent Development
13.11 Sodexo
10.11.1 Sodexo Company Details
10.11.2 Sodexo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Sodexo Software Outsourcing Introduction
10.11.4 Sodexo Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Sodexo Recent Development
13.12 ACS
10.12.1 ACS Company Details
10.12.2 ACS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 ACS Software Outsourcing Introduction
10.12.4 ACS Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 ACS Recent Development
13.13 ISS
10.13.1 ISS Company Details
10.13.2 ISS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 ISS Software Outsourcing Introduction
10.13.4 ISS Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 ISS Recent Development
13.14 Bleum
10.14.1 Bleum Company Details
10.14.2 Bleum Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Bleum Software Outsourcing Introduction
10.14.4 Bleum Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Bleum Recent Development
13.15 Neusoft
10.15.1 Neusoft Company Details
10.15.2 Neusoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Neusoft Software Outsourcing Introduction
10.15.4 Neusoft Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Neusoft Recent Development
13.16 Inspur
10.16.1 Inspur Company Details
10.16.2 Inspur Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Inspur Software Outsourcing Introduction
10.16.4 Inspur Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Inspur Recent Development
13.17 ValueCoders
10.17.1 ValueCoders Company Details
10.17.2 ValueCoders Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 ValueCoders Software Outsourcing Introduction
10.17.4 ValueCoders Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 ValueCoders Recent Development
13.18 Kanda
10.18.1 Kanda Company Details
10.18.2 Kanda Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Kanda Software Outsourcing Introduction
10.18.4 Kanda Revenue in Software Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Kanda Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
