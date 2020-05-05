Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2020: Size, Share, Scope, Content Development, Top Competitor, industry Trends, Business Growth, Revenue Forecast 2024
Global Spare Parts Logistics market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Spare Parts Logistics players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Spare Parts Logistics market revenue. A detailed explanation of Spare Parts Logistics potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Spare Parts Logistics industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.
On global level Spare Parts Logistics industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Spare Parts Logistics market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Spare Parts Logistics players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.
A spare part, spare, service part, repair part, or replacement part, is an interchangeable part that is kept in an inventory and used for the repair or replacement of failed units. Spare parts are an important feature of logistics engineering and supply chain management, often comprising dedicated spare parts management systems.
Asia-pacific is the largest market as more than half of automotive are shipped from Asia-Pacific, especially China, Japan and Korea. China has the largest automotive production in 2016 and Japan is also an important automotive manufacturing country. With the fast growing automotive production, Asia-Pacific also enjoys the fastest growth rate.
Europe and North America are also the mature automotive market, most manufacturers may take the third party on the duty of parts supply. Under the economic situation, the development speed of
Europe and North America is relative slow.
Today, with the development of technology, automotive spare parts logistic is more efficient and speedy. In recent years, IOT (Internet of Things) is one of the most popular technologies, and which is also very useful for the logistic industry. Besides, more and more logistic robots are used in the freight and warehouse.
According to this study, over the next five years the Spare Parts Logistics market will register a 1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 46100 million by 2024, from US$ 42900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Spare Parts Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Spare Parts Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Spare Parts Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Air Freight
Ocean Freight
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Automotive
Industrial Sector
Technology Industry
Electronics
Others
Table of Contents
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
UPS
CEVA
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post DHL
Toyota Tsusho
AnJi
FedEx
Kuehne+Nagel
DSV
Ryder System
Logwin
Kerry Logistics
SEKO
Yusen Logistics
TVS Logistics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Spare Parts Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Spare Parts Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Spare Parts Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Spare Parts Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Spare Parts Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Spare Parts Logistics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Spare Parts Logistics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Air Freight
2.2.2 Ocean Freight
2.2.3 Inland Freight
2.3 Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Spare Parts Logistics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automotive
2.4.2 Industrial Sector
2.4.3 Technology Industry
2.4.4 Electronics
2.4.5 Others
2.4.6
2.5 Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Spare Parts Logistics by Players
3.1 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Spare Parts Logistics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Spare Parts Logistics by Regions
4.1 Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Spare Parts Logistics Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Spare Parts Logistics Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Spare Parts Logistics Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Spare Parts Logistics Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Spare Parts Logistics by Countries
7.2 Europe Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Spare Parts Logistics by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Spare Parts Logistics Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Forecast
10.1 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Spare Parts Logistics Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Spare Parts Logistics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Spare Parts Logistics Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Spare Parts Logistics Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 UPS
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered
11.1.3 UPS Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 UPS News
11.2 CEVA
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered
11.2.3 CEVA Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 CEVA News
11.3 DB Schenker
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered
11.3.3 DB Schenker Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 DB Schenker News
11.4 Deutsche Post DHL
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered
11.4.3 Deutsche Post DHL Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Deutsche Post DHL News
11.5 Toyota Tsusho
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered
11.5.3 Toyota Tsusho Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Toyota Tsusho News
11.6 AnJi
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered
11.6.3 AnJi Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 AnJi News
11.7 FedEx
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered
11.7.3 FedEx Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 FedEx News
11.8 Kuehne+Nagel
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered
11.8.3 Kuehne+Nagel Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Kuehne+Nagel News
11.9 DSV
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered
11.9.3 DSV Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 DSV News
11.10 Ryder System
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered
11.10.3 Ryder System Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Ryder System News
11.11 Logwin
11.12 Kerry Logistics
11.13 SEKO
11.14 Yusen Logistics
11.15 TVS Logistics
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
