Global Spear Phishing Market 2019 Insights, Share, Growth and Future Trends

Global Spear Phishing Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter's Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Spear Phishing Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Spear Phishing Market

Global spear phishing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.73% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing incidences of spear phishing attacks and increasing adoption of BYOD policy in organizations as well as due to increasing digitization, online browsing, and use of mobile devices.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global spear phishing market are Cisco Systems Inc., Votiro Inc., IronScales Ltd., Microsoft, Symantec Corporation, PhishLabs, Cofense, Trend Micro Incorporated, Mimecast Services Limited, Proofpoint Inc., GreatHorn Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint, Sophos Ltd., McAfee LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., BAE Systems, RSA Security LLC, Intel Corporation, AO Kaspersky Lab, Bitdefender, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG, F-Secure, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc. among others.

This report studies Global Spear Phishing Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players.

Conducts Overall Global Spear Phishing Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Spear Phishing Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Hybrid, Cloud), Organizations Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), End User (BFSI, Government, Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Critical Infrastructure, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Spear Phishing Market

Spear phishing is an email phishing threat to the organizations by the spammers or attackers to gain the confidential and sensitive data of the enterprises. It is usually done through emails or social media. Usually attacker uses it to gain access to secrets and financial data’s of the enterprises. Spear phishing protection is used to remove all the unauthorized access in the systems of the enterprises and protect the confidential information.

Market Drivers:

Rising events of spear phishing attacks is propelling the growth of the market

Surging acquisition of Bring Your Own Device policy in organizations is fueling the growth of the market

The massive demand for cloud email security solution by the enterprises is boosting the growth of the market

Surging adoption of digitization in the industry verticals is contributing of the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of knowledge and understanding of current threats and cyber-attacks is retraining the growth of the market

Various organizations has raised concerns regarding outsourcing of security services which is hampering the growth of the market

There are Top 10 Chapters to thoroughly display the Global Spear Phishing Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Global Spear Phishing Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Smart Parking Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Smart Parking.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Smart Parking.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Smart Parking by Regions 2020-2024).

Chapter 6: Smart Parking Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions 2020-2024).

Chapter 7: Global Spear Phishing Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Smart Parking.

Chapter 9: Global Spear Phishing Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application 2020-2024).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020-2024).

Important Questions Answered in this Report:-

What is the growth potential of the Global Spear Phishing Market? Which company is currently leading the Global Spear Phishing Market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period? What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years? Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share? How will the competitive landscape change in future? What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes? What will be the total production and consumption in the Global Spear Phishing Market by 2026? Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the Global Spear Phishing Market? Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

This reports includes the following deliverable

Macro Indicator Analysis

Bleaching Agents Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Market sizing and growth analysis

Global Bleaching Agents Market forecasting to 2025

Market Competitive Landscape

Product Launches and Pipeline Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Agreements

Company Profiles

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Spear Phishing Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Table Of Contents: Global Spear Phishing Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, IRONSCALES had entered into a strategic alliance with BDO MDR for managing phishing detection and response. It will help the company to reduce the burden on its SOC team and will now be able to provide its customers with time saving and benefits of risk reducing which will retain the customers for the company and make it a market leader.

In February 2019, Cofense has launched it latest technology. It is an addition of response delivery to its flagship product, allowing operators to deliver phishing scenario emails only when intended recipients are actively performing tasks in their mail client. The product will retain the customers and increase the revenues of the company.

Competitive Analysis

Global spear phishing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spear phishing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Spear Phishing Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

Key reason to Purchase the report

To describe and forecast the Global Spear Phishing Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Global Spear Phishing Market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the Global Spear Phishing Market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Opportunities in the Global Spear Phishing Market report

1.Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

2.Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3.Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

