Global Stereotactic Surgery Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis 2026|MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Hitachi Medical Systems Holding,
Stereotactic surgery market is expected to rise with the substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure, which is helpful in surgery, is driving the market
This stereotactic surgery report provides complete analysis of the market on global and regional level. It inspects the development rate and the market value dependent on the market elements and growth initiating factors. The market players are profiled and their improvement strategies are separated so as to manage new participants as well as set up players. It likewise features the top to bottom investigation of different unequivocal parameters. This stereotactic surgery report also offers various methodologies for boosting the presentation of the organizations.
Key Market Competitors:
Some of the major companies functioning in global stereotactic surgery market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huiheng Medical Inc., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Hitachi Medical Systems Holding,., Accuray Incorporated, Ferring B.V., SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD., Elekta AB (pub), Radiological Society of North America, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Siemens, ProTom International, Provision Healthcare, Nordion (Canada) Inc, Blount MASEP, Vision RT Ltd, Neuroscience Institute Foundation., IBA among others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, Elekta AB (pub) announced that it received 510(k) FDA approval for its product, magnetic resonance radiation therapy, used for cancer therapy. This will lead to expand the market of Elekta AB (pub)
- In December 2017, Xcision Medical Systems, LLC, received FDA 510(k) clearance for its product named as, GammaPod, a noninvasive stereotactic radiotherapy system. This GammaPod, will be helpful in treating cancerous tissue in breast. This will give company a greater accuracy in delivering radiation therapy
Market Drivers
- Advancement in technology, in manufacturing area, is driving the market in the forecast period
- Healthcare expenditures towards the surgery procedure is boosting the market growth
- Increase in the incidence of disease area, such as Parkinson have propel the growth of the market
- Increasing replacement of levodopa therapy, with stereotactic surgery will also fuel the market for a long run
Market Restraints
- High installation cost of machinery is hampering the market growth
- Technological & procedural limitations will also restraint the market in the forecast period
- Strict government regulation may limit the growth of the market
Segmentation:
By Product Type
- Gamma Knife
- Linear Accelerators
- Proton Beam Therapy
- Cyber Knife
By Application
- Brain Tumor Treatment
- Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment
- Parkinson Disease
- Epilepsy
- Other
End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
