Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2024

Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Strategic Sourcing Application Suites players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market revenue. A detailed explanation of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.

On global level Strategic Sourcing Application Suites industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Strategic Sourcing Application Suites players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.

Strategic sourcing application suites are a set of related, integrated solutions that support upstream procurement activities; in other words, the strategic work the procurement team does for planning, assessment and performance management. Strategic sourcing application suites are used primarily by companies with $800 million or more in annual revenue that, typically, have the necessary critical mass of spend. The strategic sourcing application suite delivers four primary capabilities. Most vendors offer these capabilities as separately licensable modules: Spend analysis is a software- and service-based solution for cleansing, enhancing, classifying and analyzing spend data. It features rule-based data cleansing, automated category-level classification, analytics and decision support. Automated spend analysis is used in procurement and sourcing to quantify spend by supplier, category and part, and to identify opportunities for cost reduction and supply base resizing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Strategic Sourcing Application Suites business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Cleansing

Automated Category-Level Classification

Analytics and Decision Support

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

JAGGAER

SAP Ariba

Scout RFP

Coupa

SAP

GEP

Zycus

IBM

Determine

Scanmarket

Ivalua

SynerTrade

Vortal

Tradeshift

Open Windows

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 On-premises

2.3 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cleansing

2.4.2 Automated Category-Level Classification

2.4.3 Analytics and Decision Support

2.5 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites by Players

3.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites by Regions

4.1 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Strategic Sourcing Application Suites by Countries

7.2 Europe Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Strategic Sourcing Application Suites by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Forecast

10.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 JAGGAER

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered

11.1.3 JAGGAER Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 JAGGAER News

11.2 SAP Ariba

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered

11.2.3 SAP Ariba Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SAP Ariba News

11.3 Scout RFP

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered

11.3.3 Scout RFP Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Scout RFP News

11.4 Coupa

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered

11.4.3 Coupa Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Coupa News

11.5 SAP

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered

11.5.3 SAP Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SAP News

11.6 GEP

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered

11.6.3 GEP Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 GEP News

11.7 Zycus

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered

11.7.3 Zycus Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Zycus News

11.8 IBM

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered

11.8.3 IBM Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 IBM News

11.9 Determine

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered

11.9.3 Determine Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Determine News

11.10 Scanmarket

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered

11.10.3 Scanmarket Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Scanmarket News

11.11 Ivalua

11.12 SynerTrade

11.13 Vortal

11.14 Tradeshift

11.15 Open Windows

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

