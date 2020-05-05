Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2024
Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Strategic Sourcing Application Suites players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market revenue. A detailed explanation of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.
On global level Strategic Sourcing Application Suites industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Strategic Sourcing Application Suites players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2622037
Strategic sourcing application suites are a set of related, integrated solutions that support upstream procurement activities; in other words, the strategic work the procurement team does for planning, assessment and performance management. Strategic sourcing application suites are used primarily by companies with $800 million or more in annual revenue that, typically, have the necessary critical mass of spend. The strategic sourcing application suite delivers four primary capabilities. Most vendors offer these capabilities as separately licensable modules: Spend analysis is a software- and service-based solution for cleansing, enhancing, classifying and analyzing spend data. It features rule-based data cleansing, automated category-level classification, analytics and decision support. Automated spend analysis is used in procurement and sourcing to quantify spend by supplier, category and part, and to identify opportunities for cost reduction and supply base resizing.
According to this study, over the next five years the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Strategic Sourcing Application Suites business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
On-premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Cleansing
Automated Category-Level Classification
Analytics and Decision Support
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
JAGGAER
SAP Ariba
Scout RFP
Coupa
SAP
GEP
Zycus
IBM
Determine
Scanmarket
Ivalua
SynerTrade
Vortal
Tradeshift
Open Windows
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-strategic-sourcing-application-suites-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-based
2.2.2 On-premises
2.3 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Segment by Application
2.4.1 Cleansing
2.4.2 Automated Category-Level Classification
2.4.3 Analytics and Decision Support
2.5 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites by Players
3.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites by Regions
4.1 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Strategic Sourcing Application Suites by Countries
7.2 Europe Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Strategic Sourcing Application Suites by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Forecast
10.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 JAGGAER
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered
11.1.3 JAGGAER Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 JAGGAER News
11.2 SAP Ariba
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered
11.2.3 SAP Ariba Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 SAP Ariba News
11.3 Scout RFP
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered
11.3.3 Scout RFP Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Scout RFP News
11.4 Coupa
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered
11.4.3 Coupa Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Coupa News
11.5 SAP
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered
11.5.3 SAP Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 SAP News
11.6 GEP
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered
11.6.3 GEP Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 GEP News
11.7 Zycus
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered
11.7.3 Zycus Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Zycus News
11.8 IBM
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered
11.8.3 IBM Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 IBM News
11.9 Determine
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered
11.9.3 Determine Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Determine News
11.10 Scanmarket
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Product Offered
11.10.3 Scanmarket Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Scanmarket News
11.11 Ivalua
11.12 SynerTrade
11.13 Vortal
11.14 Tradeshift
11.15 Open Windows
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2622037
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155