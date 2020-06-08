Global Super Hard Material Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Super Hard Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Super Hard Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A superhard material is a material with a hardness value exceeding 40 gigapascals (GPa) when measured by the Vickers hardness test. They are highly incompressible solids with high electron density and high bond covalency. As a result of their unique properties, these materials are of great interest in many industrial areas including, but not limited to, abrasives, polishing and cutting tools and wear-resistant and protective coatings.

Diamond is the hardest known material to date, with a Vickers hardness in the range of 70–150 GPa. Diamond demonstrates both high thermal conductivity and electrically insulating properties and much attention has been put into finding practical applications of this material. However, diamond has several limitations for mass industrial application, including its high cost and oxidation at temperatures above 800 °C. In addition, diamond dissolves in iron and forms iron carbides at high temperatures and therefore is inefficient in cutting ferrous materials including steel. Therefore, recent research of superhard materials has been focusing on compounds which would be thermally and chemically more stable than pure diamond.

Superhard materials can be generally classified into two categories: intrinsic compounds and extrinsic compounds. The intrinsic group includes diamond, cubic boron nitride (c-BN), carbon nitrides and ternary compounds such as B-N-C, which possess an innate hardness. Conversely, extrinsic materials are those that have superhardness and other mechanical properties that are determined by their microstructure rather than composition. An example of extrinsic superhard material is nanocrystalline diamond known as aggregated diamond nanorods.

According to the report, Asia-Pacific accounts the biggest market share of the global total superhard materials market, both for production and consumption. In 2016, the production of superhard materials in China was about 15041.8 Million Ct, about 93.08% of total global output. However，high end products are still concentrated in Europe and North America area, due to the technology and R&D restrictions.

With the progress of technology, the price of superhard material may gradually decreased in the future. However, the overall gross margin of superhard material is still very high. With also relatively high technical threshold and growing need of high end products, many small manufacturers spread in China will be eliminated.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Super Hard Material market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Super Hard Material industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Synthetic Diamond

Cubic Boron Nitride

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Stone and Construction

Abrasives Category

Composite Polycrystalline Tool

Others

The Super Hard Material key manufacturers in this market include:

Element Six

Sandvik

ILJIN Diamond

Zhongnan Diamond

Huanghe Whirlwind

Sino-Crystal Diamond

JINQU Superhard

CR GEMS

Anhui HongJing

SF-Diamond

Yalong Superhard Materials

Saint-Gobain

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Tomei Diamond

FUNIK

Famous Diamond

Besco Superabrasives

Zhengzhou Zhong Peng

