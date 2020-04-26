Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Share 2020 by Solutions, Services Provider, Applications, Emerging Trends, Strategy, Demand & Growth Opportunities to 2026
This report focuses on the global Supply Chain Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain Risk Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Avetta
SAP Ariba
CURA Software Solutions
GEP
LogicManager
Marsh
MetricStream
Resilience360
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Supplier Risk Management Solutions
Sustainable Procurement Solutions
Logistic Management Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Governments
Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supply Chain Risk Management are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Supply Chain Risk Management Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Supplier Risk Management Solutions
1.4.3 Sustainable Procurement Solutions
1.4.4 Logistic Management Solutions
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Governments
1.5.3 Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Supply Chain Risk Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Supply Chain Risk Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Supply Chain Risk Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Supply Chain Risk Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Supply Chain Risk Management Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Supply Chain Risk Management Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Supply Chain Risk Management Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Supply Chain Risk Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Supply Chain Risk Management Revenue in 2019
3.3 Supply Chain Risk Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Supply Chain Risk Management Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Supply Chain Risk Management Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Supply Chain Risk Management Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Supply Chain Risk Management Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Supply Chain Risk Management Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Supply Chain Risk Management Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Supply Chain Risk Management Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Supply Chain Risk Management Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Supply Chain Risk Management Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Supply Chain Risk Management Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Avetta
13.1.1 Avetta Company Details
13.1.2 Avetta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Avetta Supply Chain Risk Management Introduction
13.1.4 Avetta Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Avetta Recent Development
13.2 SAP Ariba
13.2.1 SAP Ariba Company Details
13.2.2 SAP Ariba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 SAP Ariba Supply Chain Risk Management Introduction
13.2.4 SAP Ariba Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 SAP Ariba Recent Development
13.3 CURA Software Solutions
13.3.1 CURA Software Solutions Company Details
13.3.2 CURA Software Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 CURA Software Solutions Supply Chain Risk Management Introduction
13.3.4 CURA Software Solutions Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 CURA Software Solutions Recent Development
13.4 GEP
13.4.1 GEP Company Details
13.4.2 GEP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 GEP Supply Chain Risk Management Introduction
13.4.4 GEP Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 GEP Recent Development
13.5 LogicManager
13.5.1 LogicManager Company Details
13.5.2 LogicManager Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 LogicManager Supply Chain Risk Management Introduction
13.5.4 LogicManager Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 LogicManager Recent Development
13.6 Marsh
13.6.1 Marsh Company Details
13.6.2 Marsh Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Marsh Supply Chain Risk Management Introduction
13.6.4 Marsh Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Marsh Recent Development
13.7 MetricStream
13.7.1 MetricStream Company Details
13.7.2 MetricStream Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 MetricStream Supply Chain Risk Management Introduction
13.7.4 MetricStream Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 MetricStream Recent Development
13.8 Resilience360
13.8.1 Resilience360 Company Details
13.8.2 Resilience360 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Resilience360 Supply Chain Risk Management Introduction
13.8.4 Resilience360 Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Resilience360 Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
